-- We understand that Dutch utility N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie's
(Gasunie's) credit metrics will weaken following the implementation of new
Dutch gas transmission tariffs from Jan. 1, 2012, and therefore its financial
risk profile is no longer at a level that we consider commensurate with a
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'a'.
-- We are revising our SACP for Gasunie to 'a-' from 'a', and affirming
our 'AA-/A-1+' corporate credit ratings on the company.
-- At the same time, we are removing the ratings from CreditWatch
negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the implied obligation to
repay part of previous tariffs to customers could put further pressure on
Gasunie's financial risk profile.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 26, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it revised its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on Dutch gas
transport and infrastructure company N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie [GSUNI.UL]
(Gasunie) to
'a-' from 'a'. At the same time, the 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term
corporate credit ratings, and the 'AA-' senior unsecured debt ratings, on
Gasunie were affirmed.
In addition, we removed the corporate credit ratings and issue ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on May 25,
2011. The outlook is negative.
The revision of the SACP on Gasunie reflects our view that, following the
implementation of new Dutch gas transmission tariffs from Jan. 1, 2012, the
company's credit metrics will weaken and therefore its financial risk profile
is no longer at a level that we consider commensurate with an SACP of 'a'. We
believe that the new tariffs will result in lower revenues and operating cash
flows for Gasunie. Additional pressure on the company's financial profile
could come from an implied obligation to repay part of the previous tariffs to
its customers.
The affirmation of the corporate credit ratings reflects our three-notch
uplift for potential extraordinary support from Gasunie's 100% shareholder,
the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Stable/A-1+), in line with our criteria for
government-related entities (GREs).
The 'AA-' long-term corporate credit rating on Gasunie is based on the SACP on
the company, which we now assess at 'a-', and on our opinion that there is a
"high" likelihood that the Dutch government would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to Gasunie in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Gasunie's:
-- "Very important" role for the Dutch government, given Gasunie's
strategic importance as the monopoly owner and operator of the regulated
high-pressure gas transmission network in The Netherlands; and
-- "Strong" link with the state, given our opinion that Gasunie is likely
to remain majority state-owned.
Over the medium term, we believe that Gasunie's financial risk profile could
deteriorate further than we currently anticipate in our base-case scenario.
This would depend on the regulator's final determination of the regulated
asset base and the repayment obligation, as well as on efficiency factors and
the cost of capital applicable to Gasunie's Dutch gas transmission tariffs
from Jan. 1, 2012.
In our view, Gasunie will be able to sustain the current SACP if its adjusted
funds from operations (FFO) coverage of debt remains comfortably above 10% on
a sustainable basis.
We would consider revising Gasunie's SACP to 'bbb+' if it were likely that its
FFO-to-debt ratio would fall to less than 10%, which we would view as
indicative of a more aggressive financial risk profile. A revision of the
company's SACP to 'bbb+' would, in accordance with our GRE criteria and
assuming that we continue to assess the likelihood of extraordinary support
from the Dutch government as high, result in a lowering of the long-term
corporate credit rating on Gasunie to 'A+'. The long-term corporate credit
rating would remain unchanged, however, if at such a time we were to assess
the likelihood of extraordinary government support as very high.
We currently consider it unlikely that we will revise the outlook to stable,
given that the regulator has yet to release its final determination on
transmission tariffs, among other things.
