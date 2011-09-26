(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) -- We understand that Dutch utility N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie's (Gasunie's) credit metrics will weaken following the implementation of new Dutch gas transmission tariffs from Jan. 1, 2012, and therefore its financial risk profile is no longer at a level that we consider commensurate with a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'a'.

-- We are revising our SACP for Gasunie to 'a-' from 'a', and affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' corporate credit ratings on the company.

-- At the same time, we are removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the implied obligation to repay part of previous tariffs to customers could put further pressure on Gasunie's financial risk profile. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 26, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on Dutch gas transport and infrastructure company N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie [GSUNI.UL] (Gasunie) to 'a-' from 'a'. At the same time, the 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term corporate credit ratings, and the 'AA-' senior unsecured debt ratings, on Gasunie were affirmed. In addition, we removed the corporate credit ratings and issue ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on May 25, 2011. The outlook is negative. The revision of the SACP on Gasunie reflects our view that, following the implementation of new Dutch gas transmission tariffs from Jan. 1, 2012, the company's credit metrics will weaken and therefore its financial risk profile is no longer at a level that we consider commensurate with an SACP of 'a'. We believe that the new tariffs will result in lower revenues and operating cash flows for Gasunie. Additional pressure on the company's financial profile could come from an implied obligation to repay part of the previous tariffs to its customers. The affirmation of the corporate credit ratings reflects our three-notch uplift for potential extraordinary support from Gasunie's 100% shareholder, the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Stable/A-1+), in line with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs). The 'AA-' long-term corporate credit rating on Gasunie is based on the SACP on the company, which we now assess at 'a-', and on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the Dutch government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Gasunie in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Gasunie's:

-- "Very important" role for the Dutch government, given Gasunie's strategic importance as the monopoly owner and operator of the regulated high-pressure gas transmission network in The Netherlands; and

-- "Strong" link with the state, given our opinion that Gasunie is likely to remain majority state-owned. Over the medium term, we believe that Gasunie's financial risk profile could deteriorate further than we currently anticipate in our base-case scenario. This would depend on the regulator's final determination of the regulated asset base and the repayment obligation, as well as on efficiency factors and the cost of capital applicable to Gasunie's Dutch gas transmission tariffs from Jan. 1, 2012. In our view, Gasunie will be able to sustain the current SACP if its adjusted funds from operations (FFO) coverage of debt remains comfortably above 10% on a sustainable basis. We would consider revising Gasunie's SACP to 'bbb+' if it were likely that its FFO-to-debt ratio would fall to less than 10%, which we would view as indicative of a more aggressive financial risk profile. A revision of the company's SACP to 'bbb+' would, in accordance with our GRE criteria and assuming that we continue to assess the likelihood of extraordinary support from the Dutch government as high, result in a lowering of the long-term corporate credit rating on Gasunie to 'A+'. The long-term corporate credit rating would remain unchanged, however, if at such a time we were to assess the likelihood of extraordinary government support as very high. We currently consider it unlikely that we will revise the outlook to stable, given that the regulator has yet to release its final determination on transmission tariffs, among other things. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009. Primary Credit Analyst: Karin Erlander, London (44) 20-7176-3584;

karin_erlander@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Mark J Davidson(UK), London (44) 20-7176-6306;

mark_j_davidson@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Infrastructure Finance Ratings Europe;

InfrastructureEurope@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))