(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed London-based
National Bank of Egypt [NBEGPT.UL] UK's (NBE UK) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a Negative Outlook, its Short-term IDR at 'B',
Individual Rating at 'D' and Support Rating of '3'.
The Long- and Short-Term IDRs, as well as the Support Rating of NBE UK reflect
Fitch's view of the moderate probability of support for the bank, ultimately
from the Egyptian authorities, via its 100% owner, National Bank of Egypt (NBE;
'BB'/Negative), and are aligned with those of NBE and the Egyptian sovereign
('BB'/Negative). The Outlook also moves in tandem with that of the parent and
the sovereign.
NBE UK's Individual Rating reflects its balance sheet liquidity and improving
levels of capitalisation. However, it also recognises the bank's limited
franchise, constrained profitability and high concentrations on both sides of
the balance sheet. Downside risk to the Individual Rating would arise if
pressure to maintain or increase profitability resulted in a higher risk
strategy. However, Fitch considers this an unlikely scenario in the short term.
A continuation of the positive trend, regarding risk profile, profit generation
and capitalisation, could provide some upside potential to the Individual
Rating in the medium term.
Following the impact of the financial crisis in 2009, NBE UK revised its
strategy which now centres on improving asset quality and off-balance sheet
profit generation. At end-FY11, 82% of the balance sheet was rated investment
grade. Operating profitability improved markedly, driven by a strong increase
in fee income and write backs.
NBE UK's funding base is highly concentrated, as the 10 largest depositors
represented more than three-quarters of non-equity funding at end-FY11.
However,
deposits have been stable through the crisis and NBE UK has long-standing
relationships with these depositors. Liquidity also benefits from the bank's
new
strategy as NBE UK has built up a liquidity buffer equivalent to 28% of
end-FY11
total assets in the form of 'AAA'-rated securities.
Fitch believes that NBE UK is well capitalised. Driven by the full retention of
FY11 profits and shrinking risk weighted assets, NBE UK reported a Fitch
Capital Ratio of 31.5% at end-FY11. Additionally, NBE UK drew down a USD30m,
10-year subordinated loan from its parent company in November 2010 which
qualifies as Tier 2 capital.
NBE UK provides general banking services to private and public sector
customers, particularly within the Egyptian community in the United Kingdom.
The bank is active in the interbank, trade finance, foreign exchange and
syndicated loan markets as well as investing in bonds and floating rate notes.
