(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 26, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
lowered its enhanced long-term rating on Becker Independent School District
No. 726, Minn.'s series 2011C general obligation (GO) refunding bonds to
'AA+'. Standard & Poor's assigned it's 'A' issuer credit rating to the series
2011C bonds and to the district's GO debt outstanding. The 'AA+' enhanced
long-term rating reflects the district's eligibility for, and participation
in, Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program, which provides the
security of a standing appropriation from Minnesota's general fund in the
event of a school district debt payment default. The outlook on all ratings is
stable.
"The lowered rating reflects the downgrade of Minnesota's rating. All
outstanding enhanced ratings were also lowered to 'AA+'," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Caroline West.
The 'A' ICR reflects our view of the district's:
-- Access to the deep and diverse Minneapolis-St. Paul and St. Cloud
economic bases;
-- Very strong wealth and income indicators;
-- Financial position, which has weakened recently but which we expect
will remain at least adequate; and
-- Moderate overall debt burden coupled with rapid amortization.
Our view of the district's concentrated tax base partially offsets the
preceding credit strengths.
The series 2011C bond proceeds will refund the district's series 2004 GO
refunding bonds for interest cost savings. The district's full faith and
credit pledge of ad valorem taxes secures the bonds.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- USPF Criteria: GO Debt, Oct. 12, 2006
-- USPF Criteria: State Credit Enhancement Programs, Nov. 13, 2008
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Caroline West, Chicago 312-233-7047;
caroline_west@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Credit Analyst: Linda Merus, Chicago (1) 312-233-7017;
linda_merus@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))