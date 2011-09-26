(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 26, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its enhanced long-term rating on Becker Independent School District No. 726, Minn.'s series 2011C general obligation (GO) refunding bonds to 'AA+'. Standard & Poor's assigned it's 'A' issuer credit rating to the series 2011C bonds and to the district's GO debt outstanding. The 'AA+' enhanced long-term rating reflects the district's eligibility for, and participation in, Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program, which provides the security of a standing appropriation from Minnesota's general fund in the event of a school district debt payment default. The outlook on all ratings is stable. "The lowered rating reflects the downgrade of Minnesota's rating. All outstanding enhanced ratings were also lowered to 'AA+'," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Caroline West. The 'A' ICR reflects our view of the district's:

-- Access to the deep and diverse Minneapolis-St. Paul and St. Cloud economic bases;

-- Very strong wealth and income indicators;

-- Financial position, which has weakened recently but which we expect will remain at least adequate; and

-- Moderate overall debt burden coupled with rapid amortization. Our view of the district's concentrated tax base partially offsets the preceding credit strengths. The series 2011C bond proceeds will refund the district's series 2004 GO refunding bonds for interest cost savings. The district's full faith and credit pledge of ad valorem taxes secures the bonds. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- USPF Criteria: GO Debt, Oct. 12, 2006

-- USPF Criteria: State Credit Enhancement Programs, Nov. 13, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Caroline West, Chicago 312-233-7047;

caroline_west@standardandpoors.com Secondary Credit Analyst: Linda Merus, Chicago (1) 312-233-7017;

linda_merus@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))