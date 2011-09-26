(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) NEW YORK, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' underlying rating to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's (the authority) $1 billion consolidated bonds (taxable), series 168, and affirmed the authority's $13.8 billion outstanding consolidated bonds at 'AA-'. The bonds are expected to be sold competitively on or about Sept. 27, 2011 and have a final maturity of 2051. Bond proceeds will be used to fund construction costs at the World Trade Center. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirms the authority's existing debt as follows: --Commercial paper (CP) notes, series A (AMT) (tax-exempt) at 'F1+'; --CP notes series B (Non-AMT) (tax-exempt) at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --Resilient cash flows and stable revenue base: The authority's monopolistic position over an expansive, diverse portfolio of transportation and commerce related assets, including four metropolitan New York/New Jersey airports, an interstate transportation network (tunnels, bridges, terminals, and ferries), and seaports. Strong demand characteristics for these commerce related assets are underpinned by the region's diverse and populous economy as well as its status as a global center for economic activity; --High degree of rate-setting flexibility: Consistently healthy financial performance and debt service coverage bolstered by the cost recovery nature of use agreements in place primarily at the airports, timely toll increases, and demonstrated ability to control costs; --Conservative capital structure: The authority's capital structure consists of 100% fixed-rate senior lien debt; --Moderate leverage levels and strong coverage ratios: Leverage levels are manageable at approximately 5.8x net debt to cash available for debt service (CFADS) and are expected to increase due to the authority's very large financial commitments, which is partially offset with significant balance sheet liquidity, legally required reserve levels, and the authority's continued ability to generate over 2.0 times (x) debt service coverage levels; --Debt-financed capital plan: The authority's broad set of infrastructure assets results in an estimated 40%-50% debt-financed capital plan, with near-term pressure to address growing capital needs and deferred maintenance. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: --The rating will be affected by the pace of revenue growth, additional leverage, and management's continued ability to control expenses while simultaneously managing its large capital program. --The rating will also be affected by the authority's ability to manage its sizeable debt plans with net revenue growth through a period of slow economic recovery. SECURITY: Consolidated bonds and notes are secured by net revenues of the authority and a pledge of the general reserve and consolidated bond reserve funds. The authority's CP program is authorized to a maximum of $500 million to provide capacity to finance, on an interim basis, capital projects of the authority. CREDIT SUMMARY: The authority recently implemented a multi-phased toll and PATH fare increase, which should stabilize the authority's finance profile as it continues with its complex and costly capital plan. The authority is also evaluating and revising its capital plan, which will be front-loaded as approximately $14 billion of the $25 billion plan will be expended in the next four years. Although the capital plan has not yet been adopted and funding sources have not yet been identified, it is Fitch's expectation that the authority will continue to adjust its levels of capital spending to maintain debt service coverage at or above 2.0x. Should the revised capital plan call for a marked changed in the authority's leverage or historically solid liquidity levels, there could be downward pressure on the rating. Financial performance through the current recession has been favorable. The authority's healthy operating performance supported solid coverage of debt service carrying charges and reinvestment in facilities. Net revenues of approximately $1.7 billion provided 2.73x debt service coverage in 2010. Net operating income in 2011, including the use of federal funding and other non-operating income, is expected to provide debt service coverage of 2.86x. The recent coverage levels are generally in-line with historical levels. Gross operating revenues generated from the authority's transportation facilities in 2010 equaled $3.7 billion, only marginally above 2009 and slightly above the original 2010 budget estimate of $3.6 billion. The authority has delivered on cost controls, holding operating expenses flat for the third consecutive year. In 2010, zero expense growth was largely achieved through the combination of a reduction of 200 authorized positions, reductions in certain non-essential contracted services, and the elimination of authority owned and operated helicopters. Through the first six months of 2011, operating revenues are essentially flat when compared to 2010, capturing softness in the authority's vehicular and aviation business segments. A key ongoing risk to the credit is the authority's funding participation in redevelopment of the WTC site. In 2011, the authority expects to issue a higher annual level of spending of approximately $2.45 billion, $1.5 billion of which will fund construction and rebuilding efforts at the site. This elevated level of spending for the WTC site will likely continue into 2012 in order to substantially complete the rebuilding efforts. Total project could be subject to further modifications but recent estimates are in the range of $11.6 billion, which is well above the 2008 estimate of $8.7 billion. Due to the high priority of this project, the authority has deferred certain capital projects at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), and the Port Authority's Bus Terminal. Cost overruns at the WTC and decreased demand for the authority's transportation facilities could lead to a downward trend in the authority's reserve levels. Liquidity is expected to come down from notably high levels in 2010. Total reserve levels are estimated to decrease from $2.2 billion in 2010 to $2 billion in 2011, which is still well above the authority's mandated policy to retain 10% of the par outstanding and two years worth of future debt service. However, the decline does indicate pressure on the authority to finance its long-term capital plan through the economic downturn. As of the end of 2010, reserve balances represented approximately 17.5% of senior bonds and notes outstanding, down slightly from 21% in 2009. Fitch will continue to monitor the ongoing WTC rebuilding efforts and expects the authority to adjust its capital plan should it encounter increased construction costs, delays, and/or monetary damages. Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Roy Associate Director +1-212-908-9136 Fitch, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Michael McDermott Managing Director +1-212-908-0605 Committee Chairperson Seth Lehman +1-212-908-0755 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))