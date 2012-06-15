June 15 - Overview
-- In February 2012 the two largest U.S. parking garage operators,
Standard Parking Corp. (unrated) and Central Parking Corp. (CPC), entered an
agreement to merge their operations.
-- We expect the proposed merger to close as proposed in September 2012.
-- Our 'CCC' corporate credit rating and all CPC-related ratings remain
on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rating Action
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'CCC'
corporate credit rating and all other related ratings on Nashville,
Tenn.-based Central Parking Corp. remain on CreditWatch, where they were
placed with positive implications on March 1, 2012. CreditWatch with positive
implications means that we could either raise or affirm our ratings on the
basis of our analysis when we resolve the CreditWatch listing, particularly
with respect to the company's debt and covenants.
Rationale
On Feb. 29, 2012, CPC entered into a definitive agreement to merge with
Standard Parking Corp. in a transaction totaling $450 million. The boards of
directors of both companies approved the transaction, as did CPC's
stockholders, who will own 28% of the combined company and receive $27 million
in cash in three years. Completion of the transaction is subject to Standard
Parking's stockholders' approval as well as customary closing conditions,
including antitrust and other regulatory review and consummation of financing.
Management indicated that it expects to complete the transaction by Sept. 30,
2012.
We had previously believed that CPC would violate its leverage covenant in the
fiscal second quarter of 2012 (ending March). While the application of about
$15 million in proceeds from an asset sale averted covenant violation in that
quarter, EBITDA cushions remain thin; however, we believe the proposed merger
will address this risk before a violation occurs.
As of March 31, 2012, CPC had about $216 million in total debt outstanding,
approximately $30 million in cash and cash equivalents, and less than 10%
covenant cushions. The proposed transaction and recapitalization, in our view,
creates a combined company with a pro forma adjusted-leverage ratio (total
debt to EBITDA), including lease adjustments, in the low-8x area.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that credit metrics would
improve upon completion of the merger transaction. We also believe liquidity
will improve as we expect the new credit facility's covenants will be less
restrictive.
We could raise or affirm our ratings following our analysis of the combined
entity's business and financial profile, and if the company has sufficient
covenant headroom, at the closing of the transaction. Based on our forecast,
in the absence of a waiver or an amendment to CPC's current credit agreement,
we anticipate a violation of the leverage covenant in the fiscal fourth
quarter 2012 (ending September). However, we expect the company to address
this risk with the concomitant close of the proposed merger.
We would withdraw our ratings if CPC's existing debt is repaid, which we
currently anticipate.
Ratings List
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch
Central Parking Corp.
Corporate credit rating CCC/Watch Pos/--
Senior secured
First-lien term loan CCC/Watch Pos
Recovery rating 3
Synthetic letter
of credit CCC/Watch Pos
Recovery rating 3
Revolving credit CCC/Watch Pos
Recovery rating 3
Second-lien term loan CC/Watch Pos
Recovery rating 6
(New York Ratings Team)