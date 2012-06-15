(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- AllianceBernstein continues to experience net asset outflows, which
have led to lower earnings.
-- The composition of the company's AUM has changed to just more than
half fixed-income assets, which, in our view, is more at risk should the debt
markets weaken.
-- We are lowering our issuer credit ratings on AllianceBernstein to
'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that lagging large cap equity
investment performance could lead to continued outflows.
Rating Action
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
issuer credit rating on AllianceBernstein L.P. to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The outlook
is negative. At the same time, we lowered our short-term issuer credit rating
on the company to 'A-1' from 'A-1+'.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our opinion that sustained net asset outflows have
reduced the company's fee base and profitability. We recognize that some of
the deterioration in assets under management (AUM) is a result of market
depreciation and volatility. But the underperformance of benchmarks in the
firm's large cap equity products leads us to believe that net asset outflows
might continue, further pressuring fee earnings. Total AUM as of May 31, 2012,
was $400 billion--down from the $790 billion peak as of Dec. 31, 2007.
Despite the reduced AUM, AllianceBernstein's financial risk profile is sound.
The company's highly liquid balance sheet supports the ratings. The firm had
positive tangible equity of $1 billion as of March 31, 2012, which we consider
among the strongest in the industry. It also continues to have a solid
liquidity cushion and backup credit lines. Total debt was only 9.35% of total
equity as of March 31, 2012. Its market position remains good, and we don't
expect the company to change its leverage or capital levels in coming quarters.
AllianceBerstein is a global investment manager catering to institutional,
individual retail, and high-net-worth investors. The firm provides a variety
of investment services built around three core businesses: fixed-income
research, value equity research, and growth equity research.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that net asset outflows could continue
as a result of lagging investment performance, particularly in large cap
equity AUM. If this leads to a less favorable AUM mix and further
deterioration of the company's overall AUM level and profitability, we could
lower the ratings.
We could revise our outlook to stable if the company's net asset outflows
stabilize and its performance improves. An upgrade is unlikely.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
AllianceBernstein L.P.
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 AA-/Negative/A-1+
AllianceBernstein L.P.
Commercial Paper A-1 A-1+
