(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of American Family Mutual Insurance Company (American
Family). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the
end of this release.
The rating action reflects American Family's strong market position in the
Midwest and solid capitalization with very low financial leverage and moderate
operating leverage. Balanced against these strengths was poor operating
performance in 2011 as a result of record high storm losses, reaching nearly
$1.2 billion of gross losses.
As of March 31, 2012, American Family's policyholders' surplus increased by $413
million, or 9%, from year-end 2011 to $5.1 billion primarily due to realized
investment gains and reduced catastrophe losses. Despite record high losses in
2011, Fitch notes that the company's surplus increased 2% in 2011 to $4.7
billion primarily from realized investment gains. Fitch does not expect second
quarter losses from the spring tornados and hailstorms to be a material capital
event.
American Family has virtually no debt and operating leverage (net premium
written to surplus) was a moderate 1.1 times(x) in 2011, down from historically
higher levels due to reduced premium written. Leverage was modestly lower
through the end of the first quarter 2012.
At March 31, 2012, American Family posted a statutory combined ratio of 93.9%
unchanged from the same period in 2011, with a return to lower catastrophe
levels. For the year ending Dec. 31, 2011, the combined ratio was 106.7% versus
100.0% in 2010 as a result of the record catastrophe losses. Changes in the
company's reinsurance program and a heightened focus by the company on surplus
protection have the potential to reduce earnings volatility. American Family's
aggregate catastrophe reinsurance was used for the first time during 2010-2011,
lowering the combined ratio by roughly seven points, net of expenses. Fitch
expects the program to remain in place going forward.
American Family has concentration risk related to the company's limited amount
of geographic diversification versus peers. The company's top five states
(Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, and Colorado) account for over 64% of
premiums written. This concentration results in a heightened sensitivity to
competitive conditions and large catastrophe exposure to Midwest storms.
American Family Life Insurance Co.'s (AFLIC) rating reflects its status as a
core insurer within the American Family group of companies, as Fitch believes
AFLIC's traditional life insurance products are complementary to American
Family's exclusive agent distribution system. As a result, AFLIC's rating
receives upward lift to the American Family group rating level.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include movement towards
an overcapitalized position while maintaining low financial leverage and
moderate operating leverage (under 2.0x net written premium to surplus), and
sustainable improvement in underwriting profitability with an average combined
ratio near 100%. Fitch expects a certain amount of earnings volatility given
American Family's catastrophe exposure.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a material
reduction in surplus, an inability to renew its catastrophe reinsurance programs
and a significantly weakened competitive position.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
American Family Mutual Insurance Co.
American Family Insurance Company
American Standard Insurance Co. of Ohio
American Standard Insurance Co. of Wisconsin
American Family Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
