(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. contact-center software provider Aspect Software's revenues and
profits experienced a greater-than-expected decline during the past two
quarters, resulting in higher-than-expected leverage.
-- We are revising our outlook to stable from positive and affirming all
our ratings on the company, including our 'B' corporate credit rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
maintain stable free cash flow generation and a capital structure appropriate
for the rating, despite expected continued near-term earnings and revenue
pressures.
Rating Action
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Chelmsford, Mass.-based contact center software
provider Aspect Software Inc. We also revised the outlook to stable from
positive, reflecting weaker near-term earning prospects and an expected
resulting decline in covenant cushion, absent further debt reduction.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' rating on Aspect's first-lien credit
facility and the 'B-' rating on its senior second-lien notes. The recovery
ratings on the debt remain unchanged.
Rationale
The rating on Aspect reflects its "weak" business profile, characterized by
its modest position in the highly competitive contact-center industry and
"highly leveraged" financial profile (as defined in our criteria). The
company's highly recurring revenue base and stable cash flow generation partly
offset these factors.
Standard & Poor's expects mid- to- high-single-digit revenue decline in fiscal
year 2012, mainly from reduced corporate spending on contact centers, combined
with increased price competition. We also expect that EBITDA margins are going
to decrease to below 30%, reflecting in part increased spending on development
and sales and marketing efforts related to Aspect's Unified IP and Workforce
Optimization products. As a result, we anticipate that leverage will rise to
the high-5x area by fiscal year-end from 5.5x as of the first quarter ended
March 31, 2012.
Aspect is a global provider of contact-center solutions. The company develops,
installs, and maintains software based solutions to enhance clients' customer
service, collections, and sales and telemarketing operations.
Aspect's latest-12-month revenues declined by approximately 1.6% year over
year to $505.5 million. Quarterly revenues declined by approximately 8%-9%
year over year for the past two consecutive quarters. The decline reflects
lower product revenue, with slower-than-expected migration of legacy products
into the Unified IP platform, as companies remain cautious with capital
investments, as well as competitive displacements and some customer
consolidation.
We view Aspect's business risk profile as weak. Our assessment primarily
reflects the company's inability to achieve sustained post-downturn revenue
and EBITDA growth and its modest overall market position. In addition, Aspect
is vulnerable to competition from larger and often more diversified companies,
such as Avaya and Cisco. However, we believe that Aspect's alliance with
Microsoft aimed at creating the next-generation contact center could
strengthen the company's competitive position in the intermediate term. In
addition, Aspect's software license model that generates a high percentage of
recurring maintenance revenues and diversified customer base, support our
business evaluation.
Standard & Poor's views Aspect's financial risk profile as highly leveraged.
The company's debt (including capitalized operating leases) to adjusted EBITDA
was 5.5x at March 31, 2012, up from 4.8x in the prior year. The current rating
incorporates our expectation that declines in revenue and EBITDA will lead to
an increase in leverage in the near-to-intermediate term. We believe that an
improvement in credit metrics would have to involve debt repayment. With low
capital expenditures and working capital requirements, we expect the company
to generate positive levels of free operating cash flow (FOCF).
Liquidity
We assess Aspect's liquidity as "adequate," with cash sources including $179
million of cash balances as of March 31, 2012, expected positive free cash
flow, and an undrawn $30 million revolving credit facility. Uses of cash are
modest, comprising low capital expenditures (approximately 1% of revenues) and
no significant debt maturities until 2016.
The company had around 20% headroom under its total leverage covenant as of
March 2012, but we think that this cushion could deteriorate, given the modest
upcoming covenant step-downs, combined with the EBITDA decline we anticipate
over the remainder of 2012. However, we also recognize that the company can
use its ample cash balances to repay debt and maintain an adequate covenant
cushion. In addition, the credit agreement calls for mandatory debt prepayment
from excess cash flow, depending on whether a certain secured leverage
threshold is met, which could result in some additional debt reduction over
the intermediate term.
Other relevant aspects of the company's liquidity are as follows:
-- Sources to uses are expected to substantially exceed 2x, within the
next 12-24 months.
-- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA from the current
level falls by 30%.
-- We expect potential acquisitions to be moderate in size and not
materially impact Aspect's liquidity profile.
-- We also expect the leverage covenant cushion to decline, absent debt
repayments or better than anticipated performance.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectations that the company's
diversified customer base and revenue visibility will continue to support
modest FOCF generation. Although, we expect reduced covenant headroom, we view
the company's cash portfolio and potential for debt reduction as the near term
offsets.
We could lower the rating if competitive dynamics in the industry cause a
continuing decline in Aspect's revenue and EBITDA, resulting in leverage
increasing to the high-6x area or if Aspect's liquidity is materially
diminished.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012
-- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First
Quarter, April 11, 2012
-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March
29, 2012
-- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Aspect Software Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Aspect Software Inc.
Senior Secured term loan & revolver B-
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Secured second-lien B+
Recovery Rating 5
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)