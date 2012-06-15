(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 - The U.S. government offers tax credits to developers of renewable
energy projects to make such alternatives more competitive with traditional
power projects and, ultimately, to increase the proportion of power that clean
energy sources generate. In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services looks at what influences the market for renewable projects, which tax
incentives help finance them, and what the expiration of these incentives might
mean for the U.S. utility sector.
Some renewable energy tax incentives will expire in the next few years unless
Congress renews them. And the November U.S. Presidential and Congressional
elections cast some doubt on that prospect-and on the extent of future federal
regulation, according to the report, "The Credit Impact On U.S. Electric
Utilities Of Federal Renewable Energy Tax Credits."
Sponsors of small renewable energy projects have limited taxable income if
any, but large multinational corporations have plenty and they're willing to
partly fund projects up front to reap tax benefits. Investors in these tax
equity markets employ several different methods to finance such projects
depending on the type of project.
The same principle underlies each transaction: The renewable project needs an
upfront cash infusion and the equity investor provides that in exchange for an
effective reduction of taxes. The U.S. Partnership for Renewable Energy
Finance estimates that developers will demand between $7 billion and $10
billion in such investment during 2012.
"Renewable power projects and the utilities that use their power have
benefitted from meaningful tax incentives, but this tool may soon be gone,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Ferguson. "While we don't
foresee any cataclysmic shifts in credit quality, we will monitor the impact
less prevalent tax incentives might have."
