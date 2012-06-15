(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 - Moody's Investors Service has today placed on review for downgrade
the ratings of 15 Spanish covered bonds and changed the review placement of
three covered bond ratings to direction uncertain from review for upgrade.
The ratings of 19 covered bonds remain under review for downgrade.
Moody's review will assess the degree to which the sovereign downgrade
has the potential to affect the covered bond ratings through both the
expected loss and TPI framework analysis.
Today's rating announcements reflect the weakening of the Spanish government's
creditworthiness, as captured by Moody's downgrade of Spain's government
bond ratings to Baa3 from A3 on 13 June 2012, and the initiation
of a review for further downgrade. For more details on the rationale
for the sovereign downgrade, please refer to the press release
(here).
Please click on this link
here
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings.
This list is an integral part of this press release and identifies each
affected issuer.For additional information on covered bond ratings,
please refer to the webpage containing Moody's related announcements http://
www.moodys.com/eusovereign.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's announcements follow Moody's downgrade of Spain's
sovereign rating to Baa3 on review for downgrade from A3. Following
this sovereign rating action, Moody's has placed or kept on
review for downgrade the ratings of 34 Spanish covered bonds and changed
to review direction uncertain (from review for upgrade) the ratings of
three covered bonds. These actions reflect the potential negative
impact of the sovereign rating on the various components of Moody's analysis
of Spanish covered bonds.
Firstly, the sovereign downgrade and the continued weakness of the
Spanish economy might have a negative effect on Moody's expected loss
analysis of the covered bonds, through amongst other factors (i)
the refinancing margins and (ii) credit-risk deterioration of the
underlying assets. Secondly, the likelihood of timely payment
for the covered bonds could be reduced.
Moody's review will assess whether the sovereign downgrade might
affect the covered bond ratings through:
(1) The Expected Loss
Moody's will take a view on the increased expected loss borne by
the covered bonds, as a consequence amongst other factors of the
following:
(i) The increased funding costs for the sovereign. Therefore,
Moody's will reconsider the refinancing margins it uses in its analysis
of Spanish covered bonds.
(ii) The credit deterioration of the underlying cover pools might accelerate,
especially for public-sector assets, due to the sovereign
downgrade.
However, Moody's notes that issuers may be able to offset any deterioration
in the expected loss analysis if sufficient collateral is held in the
cover pool.
(2) The TPI Framework
As the credit strength of the sovereign declines, the Spanish government
and financial institutions may be less able and/or willing to provide
or obtain funds to support the refinancing of covered bonds, after
an issuer default. Following the downgrade of the sovereign,
Moody's will reassess the rating caps under the TPI framework.
Moody's TPI framework limits a covered bond rating to a certain number
of rating levels above the issuer rating of the relevant bank.
The amount of uplift will depend on the TPI assigned and for all Spanish
covered bonds, Moody's currently assigns a TPI of "Improbable".
The indicative rating uplift for covered bonds based on TPIs can be found
in Moody's published TPI table. However, Moody's notes that
there are many factors that might influence the application of TPIs,
in particular for sub-investment-grade-rated issuers.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS
The ratings assigned by Moody's address the expected loss posed to investors.
Moody's ratings address only the credit risks associated with the transaction.
Other non-credit risks have not been addressed, but may have
a significant effect on yield to investors. Covered bond ratings
are determined after applying a two-step process: an expected
loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.
- EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's determines a rating based on the
expected loss on the bond. The primary model used is Moody's Covered
Bond Model (COBOL), which determines expected loss as (i) a function
of the issuer's probability of default (measured by the issuer's rating);
and (ii) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following issuer
default.
- TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a TPI, which indicates
the likelihood that timely payment will be made to covered bondholders
following issuer default. The effect of the TPI framework is to
limit the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the
issuer's rating.
SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS
The robustness of a covered bond rating largely depends on the issuer's
credit strength.
A multi-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in certain
limited circumstances, such as (i) a sovereign downgrade that negatively
affects both the issuer's senior unsecured rating and the TPI; (ii)
a multi-notch downgrade of the issuer; or (iii) a material
reduction of the value of the cover pool.
As the euro area crisis continues, the covered bond ratings remain
exposed to the uncertainties of credit conditions in the general economy.
The deteriorating creditworthiness of euro area sovereigns as well as
the weakening credit profile of the global banking sector could negatively
affect the ratings of covered bonds.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)