Nov 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and affirmed Cavendish Square Funding plc's (Cavendish Square) notes as follows: Class A1 (XS0241540763): downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Negative Class A2 (XS0241541571): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BB+sf' ; Outlook Negative Class B (XS0241542033): downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'B+sf'; Outlook Negative Class C (XS0241543353): affirmed at 'B-sf'; Outlook Negative The downgrades of the class A1 to B notes reflect the deteriorated portfolio performance which has not been offset by the increase in credit enhancement levels due to the transaction's deleveraging. The revolving credit facility has been paid in full and the class A1 balance has been reduced by EUR23.8m since the last review in November 2011. The pay downs were mostly due to some underlying transactions being called, largely Dutch RMBS and ABS; however,other amortisations of the mainly RMBS and ABS assets has taken place as well. While the manager can reinvest unscheduled proceeds, no assets have been bought or sold during the period. Since the last review, the 'CCCsf' and below bucket has increased to 13% from 7%. The cumulative defaults are almost unchanged but there have been five defaults during the past year bringing the total to EUR25.7m. In addition, the portfolio has considerable exposure to peripheral countries which currently stands at 42%. The pool is also concentrated at sector level with RMBS assets representing 70% of the outstanding balance. All over-collateralisation (OC) and interest coverage (IC) tests are passing. However, the class C OC test did fail since the last review and its current cushion is tight. Fitch believes that a material risk for the transaction is that the portfolio assets' maturity may extend beyond their reported weighted-average expected life. The Negative Outlooks on the notes reflect the extension risk of the portfolio assets as well as the notes vulnerability to further portfolio deterioration. The affirmation of Class C notes reflects the notes' level of credit enhancement relative to the portfolio's credit quality. Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Polina Kocharina Analyst +44 20 3530 1471 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Galen Moloney Senior Director +44 20 3530 1561 Media Relations: Mark Morley, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1526, Email: mark.morley@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of information: The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from periodic investor reports and the trustee. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs', dated 6 October 2011 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012; are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions