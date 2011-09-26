(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- We expect the pace of newspaper publishing ad revenue declines will continue, and possibly accelerate over the near term, as a result of the weak economy and unfavorable fundamentals in the industry.

-- We have affirmed all ratings on Gannett Co. Inc., including the 'BB' corporate credit rating.

-- We have revised our outlook on Gannett to stable from positive, reflecting our view that any upgrade potential likely involves a longer time horizon than the next 12 months.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 26, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its outlook on McLean, Va.-based newspaper publisher and television broadcaster Gannett ( GCI.N ) Co. Inc. to stable from positive, and affirmed all ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating. "The outlook revision to stable reflects our expectation that the timeframe for a potential upgrade lies beyond the next 12 months," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Hal Diamond. "We are concerned that the current U.S. economic malaise will aggravate the ongoing secular pressure on Gannett's newspaper publishing business, which currently accounts for nearly 60% of consolidated EBITDA. Furthermore, while we do not anticipate leverage to materially increase over the near term, we see the potential that long-term credit profile improvement could be hampered by continued secular pressure on the business, despite efforts at cost restructuring and development of new digital revenue." The 'BB' corporate credit rating on Gannett reflects its exposure to a downturn in the economy and unfavorable secular trends affecting newspaper advertising and circulation. In our view, Gannett's business risk profile is fair because of these risks, offset by its good market positions and its relatively predictable, high-margin broadcasting operations. Gannett currently has modest debt leverage, good discretionary cash flow generation, and substantial covenant cushion, though we view financial risk as significant, as unfavorable publishing secular trends could weaken credit quality over the long term. Although we expect Gannett to outperform most of its U.S. newspaper peers, especially those with a metropolitan focus, and maintain a good consolidated EBITDA margin, the company remains dependent on the newspaper industry, which we view as subject to long-term secular decline. The company's TV broadcasting business faces mature long-term growth prospects, and operating performance remains sensitive to political advertising cycles. We believe these dynamics, together with increased risk of a return to recession, will cloud the revenue picture for at least the next 12-24 months. Even with ongoing cost reductions, we see the potential for EBITDA declines that could contribute to an increase in leverage over the intermediate term, depending on the company's financial policies. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the U.S. economy will remain weak over the near term and that unfavorable secular trends will postpone upgrade potential. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

