June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services takes a look at where Ireland's mortgage borrowers stand and prospects for the country's residential mortgage-backed securities sector in a report published today, "Irish RMBS Delinquencies Are Set To Continue Rising." Over the past four years, underlying collateral performance has deteriorated sharply, arrears management practices have become increasingly "borrower friendly," and sovereign creditworthiness has declined. All of these trends have contributed to a downward drift in ratings on Irish RMBS. Here are key findings from our report:

-- The Irish RMBS market accounts for only about 5% of total European RMBS, but stands out due to its relatively weak recent credit performance.

-- Total delinquencies in transactions that we rate have steadily risen since third-quarter 2008 to reach an average of 16% in fourth-quarter 2011.

-- The unemployment rate is now close to 15%, up from less than 5% in 2007.

-- Residential property values have halved since their peak, and the correction may not be over yet, in our view.

-- About 10% of Irish mortgage loans have been restructured in some way, according to the Irish Financial Regulator, although servicers do not consistently report the effect on securitizations.

-- Other "borrower-friendly" policies have kept down the number of repossessions, meaning there is little data on realized loss severities.

-- Our rating actions on Irish RMBS have been due to a combination of weaker collateral performance, and higher counterparty risk and country risk.

-- There has been almost EUR70 billion in retained issuance since mid-2007, compared with over EUR20 billion in investor-placed Irish RMBS issuance in the previous seven years as troubled lenders have securitized large portions of their mortgage books to maintain flexibility in their liquidity management.

-- The effect of the upcoming Personal Insolvency Bill on RMBS is uncertain, but may accelerate widespread loan write-downs.