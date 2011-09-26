(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) NEW YORK, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the following series of bonds expected to be issued by the New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority on behalf of Barnabas Health: --$286,745,000 fixed rate series 2011A; --$58,900,000 tax-exempt variable rate series 2011B; --$41,100,000 taxable variable rate series 2011C. Fitch has also upgraded Barnabas Health's outstanding debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. A full list of the upgraded bonds follows at the end of this release.

The Rating Outlook for all of the bonds is Positive. NEW ISSUE DETAILS The series 2011 issuance will consist of fixed rate series 2011A bond issue in the amount of approximately $287 million, a $58.9 million tax-exempt variable rate 2011B series and a $41.1 million taxable variable rate 2011C series. The variable 2011B and 2011C series are expected to be issued approximately thirty days after the fixed rate issuance. Liquidity for the variable series 2011B and 2011C bonds will be provided by a letter of credit (LOC) from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A (rated 'AA-/F1+'; Outlook Stable by Fitch). Ratings based on bank support will be assigned closer to sale date. KEY RATING DRIVERS Continued Improvement in Operating Results: The upgrade to 'BBB' and the Positive Outlook is supported by the continuation of the significant turnaround which started with fiscal 2009 and has continued in fiscal 2010 and for the eight month interim period ended Aug. 31, 2011 (unaudited) with operating metrics now exceeding the 'BBB' medians. Outlook Remains Positive: The Positive Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that the new operating efficiencies and the expected ending of the sizeable Department of Justice (DOJ) payments in 2013 will result in further strengthening of the balance sheet, which will help rebuild needed debt capacity to enable the system to make necessary capital investments. Significant Market Presence: Barnabas Health is the state's largest healthcare system with six acute care hospitals and 3,142 acute care beds, numerous ambulatory locations and 4,700 affiliated physicians and has maintained or slightly improved its market share in the areas it serves. Restoration of liquidity: Despite significant payments required by the settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), pension funding and pay down of debt, Barnabas Health's unrestricted cash and investment grew to $656 million at the 2011 interim period, equal to 107 days cash on hand (DCOH), 10.1 times (x) cushion ratio and 84% cash to debt. Focus on core operations: Management is completing its divestiture of non-core operations, including a number of long term care facilities sold in 2009 and 2010, which is expected to be completed by 2011 year end. Portions of sale proceeds have been used to reduce long-term indebtedness. Debt Restructuring Results in Stable Debt Structure: A number of transactions carried out during this year, including the proposed series 2011, will reduce system's bank exposure and reduce the level of capital appreciation bond accretion, fund approximately $45 million of new money, while potentially slightly reducing maximum annual debt service (MADS). Curtailed Capital Spending: Operating losses in the past have limited the system's ability to make significant capital investment in facilities and programs, which will be necessary in order to assure long term financial viability in the very competitive environment. Some Risk from potential Affiliation Efforts: Affiliation with Atlantic Health, which needs to pass anti-trust clearance, would be viewed as credit positive. The potential of a still to be determined affiliation with the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ; rated 'A-'; Outlook Stable by Fitch) introduces a level of uncertainly, but system board and management have clearly stated that the transaction would only be consummated if it would not adversely impact Barnabas Health's credit profile. What Could Trigger a Rating Action Fitch expects that the current level of financial performance will be difficult to maintain as reimbursement pressures intensify. Nevertheless, improved profitability is expected to continue despite the future environment, leading to concomitant balance sheet strengthening. If the stabilization is preserved over the next 18-24 months, there is potential for a rating upgrade, provided the progression of the merger and affiliation efforts introduce no additional credit concerns. Security Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of the obligated group, which represents approximately 95.5% of the consolidated system assets and 91.3% of the consolidated revenues, and mortgages on the system's acute care facilities. Per the restated master trust indenture the terms include liquidity covenant of 75 DCOH (consultant call) in and a 60 DCOH floor, and debt service coverage ratio of 1.25x MADS. Credit Summary Continued Improvement in Financial Profile The upgrade to 'BBB' reflects Fitch's recognition of the continued significant improvement in both Barnabas Health's liquidity and operating results since its 2008 default under its bond and bank documents. Despite a 3% decrease in admissions in fiscal 2010, the system net patient revenues grew by 2.3% as management continued to execute on the strategic improvement plan, which included a workforce reduction, temporary freezing of pension plan benefit accruals and revenue cycle and supply chain improvements. Renegotiation of managed care contracts resulted in increased reimbursement of $100 million. The system reported operating income of $64.2 million in fiscal 2010 on revenues of $2.4 billion, equal to an operating margin of 2.7% and operating EBITDA margin of 8.5%, which compare favorably to the 'BBB' category medians of 1.7% and 8.5%, respectively. The solid operating performance has been maintained for the eight-months 2011 interim period with operating margin of 4.9% and operating EBITDA margin of 10%. As part of succession planning, the current long-term system President and Chief Executive Officer is expected to step down at the end of calendar 2011 and the position will be assumed by the system's current President and Chief Operating Officer, whose tenure with the institution dates back to 1991 and who has been closely involved in the turnaround efforts. Focus on divestitures of non-performing or non-core assets has been an integral component of the strategic improvement plan. The system had earlier sold Union Hospital and in 2010 realized a net gain of close to $40 million from the sale of all eight of its long term care facilities. As required by the IRS and Forbearance and Permanent Waiver Agreement, part of the sale proceeds was used to retire portions of long-term debt. In addition, management is expected to sell its wholly-owned pharmaceutical supply and infusion companies by year end. Pursuant to a renegotiated settlement with the DOJ, which extended the payments by one year to 2013, Barnabas Health was able to reduce the payments in the 2010-2011 fiscal years by $34 million, providing further cash flow relief. Fitch has noted a concern with the suboptimal capital spending, which had to be curtailed in order to rebuild liquidity. The system average age of plant is high at over 16 years, but capital spending has slowly increased and is expected to be equal to approximately $85 million in this fiscal year, equivalent to 100% of depreciation, a level which management is planning to maintain in the foreseeable future. The focus of the capital investments is on leveraging the system's tertiary capacity, with capital directed at programmatic expansion, and creating additional operating room capacity. Management reports that there are no pressing large capital needs at the present time, but capital investment will be a key issue in order to maintain the system's competitive position. Liquidity metrics have returned to the 'BBB' category range based on a slow, but consistent improvement since their lowest level in 2008. Unrestricted cash and investment were reported at $656 million at July 31, 2011, translating to 106.8 days cash on hand, lower than the 'BBB' median of 128.6 DCOH, but the cushion ratio of 10.1x and cash to debt of 84% are consistent with the category medians of 8.8x and 79.8%. Liquidity build up will continue to remain a high priority given the system's relatively modest current debt capacity and the need to invest in programs and fund physician integration in what is expected to be a tougher reimbursement environment. The current strategy is to maximize the tertiary capacity of the system's hospitals by shifting as much as possible to less costly delivery settings, such as the large Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center at Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston (224,000 sq. feet), a state of the art outpatient facility strategically located near a major area shopping mall. A further rationalization of resources may result from a potential affiliation with Atlantic Health System, a three-hospital system whose markets are contiguous with Barnabas Health's three mid-state hospitals. The parties are taking steps to obtain anti-trust consideration from the appropriate federal agency. Discussions involve the potential for sharing services, more physician alignment and exploration of synergies which would better position the systems for health reform. Similar discussion had been undertaken in the past and no predictions can be made concerning the possible outcome of these discussions at this time. Another potential opportunity for Barnabas Health is the proposed possible restructuring of the UMDNJ system by the State of New Jersey, which includes three medical schools and the University Hospital located in Newark. Parts of UNDMJ which would be of interest to Barnabas Health are the Newark based medical school and University Hospital, which could be integrated with the Barnabas Health acute care facilities in the Newark area, resulting in a more rational employment of assets in that service area and an improved quality of patient care. The commission which was created by the governor has not yet made its final recommendation and any transaction involving taking over University would necessitate some form of substantial subsidy from the state to address the substantial costs of unfunded mandates. It is Fitch's belief that any potential transaction would be undertaken only to the extent that is would not jeopardize the organization's improved credit profile. Plan of Finance Bonds proceed of the taxable portion of the variable rate series will used to refinance a $43.8 million loan used to purchase the failing series 2001B auction rate securities (ARS) earlier this year. The remaining proceeds of the variable rate series, together with the proceed of the fixed rate bonds, will be used to refund the remaining failing series 2001B ARS, the series 2001A bonds and portion of series 1996, 1997, 1998, 1998A, B and C. The transaction will also provide $24 million of reimbursement for prior capital expenditures and approximately $20 million of new project funding. As part of the transaction, the system will tender for the series 1997A, 1998B and 2006B capital appreciation bonds (CABS) and depending on the success of the tender will use a portion of the bonds proceeds to purchase the CABS at a discount and reduce the system's exposure to the accretion associated with the CABS. The transaction is expected to produce an estimated $17.7 million of present value savings and will potentially reduce MADS to $64.7 million from the current $66.6 million. Final maturity of the variable rate series 2011B and 2011C will be in 2036 and the fixed rate series will have a 2041 final maturity, producing a relatively level debt service for the system. As currently contemplated, the series 2011A will have a debt service reserve fund of $20.6 million. Coverage of pro forma MADS by EBITDA at 4x exceeds the 'BBB' rating category median of 2.6x and MADS is a relatively moderate 2.7% of revenues, though because of significant past losses, the system's capitalization is still elevated at 91%. The system's debt composition is conservative with close to 90% of debt at fixed rates of interest and the organization does not have any interest rate swaps. Barnabas Health consists of six free-standing acute care hospitals, two children's hospital, a free-standing psychiatric hospital and various other health care entities operating in northeastern and coastal New Jersey, with corporate headquarters located in West Orange. SBHCS had total revenues of $2.4 billion in 2010. Barnabas Health covenants to disclose to bondholders on a quarterly basis. Fitch has upgraded the following outstanding issues for Barnabas Health to 'BBB' from 'BBB-': --$63,070,000 New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority revenue refunding bonds (Saint Barnabas Health Care System Issue), series 2006A; --$149,272,000 New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority revenue refunding bonds (Saint Barnabas Health Care System Issue), series 2006B; --$31,660,000 New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority revenue and bonds (Saint Barnabas Health Care System Issue), series 2001A (secured by an irrevocable direct pay letter of credit provided by the JP Morgan Chase Bank); --$64,575,000 New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority insured revenue and bonds (Saint Barnabas Health Care System Issue), series 2001B; --$366,441,000 New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority revenue and refunding bonds (Saint Barnabas Health Care System Issue), series 1998B; --$9,075,000 New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority revenue and refunding bonds (Kensington Manor Issue), series 1998C; --$74,909,000 New Jersey Economic Development Authority revenue bonds (Saint Barnabas Realty Development Corporation Project), series 1997A; --$20,175,000 New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority revenue and refunding bonds (Community Medical Center/Kimball Medical Center/Kensington Manor Care Center), series 1998; --$30,190,000 New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority revenue and refunding bonds (Saint Barnabas Medical Center/West Hudson Hospital), series 1998A;. --$35,795,000 New Jersey Economic Development Authority revenue bonds (Clara Maass Health System Obligated Group Project), series 1996; --$11,195,000 New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority revenue bonds (Shoreline Behavioral Health Center), series 1997. 