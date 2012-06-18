(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan-based Alliance Bank JSC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the Long-term IDR of BTA Bank at 'RD' (Restricted Default). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this commentary. Alliance's affirmation reflects Fitch's view of the limited probability of support for the bank from the Kazakh authorities. Government support would most likely be channelled through the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna (SK), which became the bank's majority owner after Alliance's default and debt restructuring in 2009. In assessing the probability of support for Alliance, Fitch views favourably its government ownership; actions already taken by SK and other government bodies to assist the bank; and Alliance's relatively small size and improved financial position and performance, which should limit the cost of any support that may be required. At the same time, Fitch still views support as highly uncertain due to the recent repeat default of BTA (another SK-controlled bank); the recent absence of any equity injections by SK, meaning that Alliance has still not regained solvency; and the lack of any clear statements from SK officials that the fund would provide support, in case of need. The main tangible recent support provided by SK was the approval in 2011 of a reduction in the minimum guaranteed dividend on the bank's preference shares. This reduced by a large KZT65bn the liability represented by the shares, resulting in a similar contraction in the bank's IFRS negative equity (equal to 62% of the 2011 opening balance). Alliance also benefits from significant regulatory forbearance in the form of lower loan impairment reserves in its statutory accounts (compared to IFRS), resulting in a positive reported equity position and compliance with regulatory capital requirements. In addition, funding from SK and other public sector entities has remained stable and comprises about 30% of the bank's liabilities, although the negative carry on some of this funding (SK bonds held by Alliance carry a lower interest rate than funding provided to Alliance by SK) weighs on the bank's performance. Alliance's IDRs could be downgraded if SK officials give any indication that the bank's creditors might be asked to participate in the further restoration of the bank's capital position. A curtailment of the regulatory forbearance currently enjoyed by the bank (at present, the agreement on lower statutory reserves is in place until end-2013), leading to a breach of regulatory capital requirements and potentially signalling the need for further restructuring, could also be negative for the ratings. Conversely, a recapitalisation of the bank - not currently expected by Fitch - or elimination/reduction of the negative carry on the SK funding would be viewed positively. A merger with Temirbank (not rated, also controlled by SK), which according to Alliance's management is currently being considered by SK, could also be positive for Alliance's ratings, given Temir's stronger reported capitalisation and performance. However, Fitch believes that consideration of such a potential merger is currently at quite an early stage, and would probably require the approval of Temir's, as well as Alliance's, creditors. Alliance's 'cc' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's still negative core capital and pre-impairment profitability. However Fitch views positively the gradual improvement in the bank's performance and its currently comfortable liquidity position. The VR could be upgraded if further significant improvements in the capital position and performance are achieved. Alliance eliminated its IFRS negative equity position in 2011 as a result of the restructuring of the preferred shares, a sale of non-performing loans (NPLs) and recoveries of other impaired exposures. However, Fitch core capital remained negative at end-Q112 (equal to 3% of total assets) due to adjustment for significant deferred tax assets. In Fitch's view, further material improvements in the capital position will be difficult to achieve without external support given the bank's still weak core performance and significant challenges with generating further recoveries from its impaired loan book. Pre-impairment profit remained marginally negative in Q112, although slightly improved on 2011, as the bank has expanded its high-yielding consumer loan book and taken steps to reduce operating expenses. However, the high cost of all of the bank's main sources of funding (customer deposits, SK funding and bonds outstanding) weighs heavily on performance. Pre-impairment results may turn positive before end-2012, but increasing provisions on consumer loans may keep the bottom line depressed. NPLs contracted to 55% of the portfolio at end-2011 from 67% at end-2010 due to some progress with loan work-outs. Provisions covered a reasonable 85% of NPLs, although the unreserved part still accounted for a significant 9% of total assets. Generation of further significant recoveries from the NPL portfolio is likely to be a long-term process, in Fitch's view, although the fact that most of the largest problem exposures are to Kazakhstan-based projects is a positive factor. Following large inflows of retail deposits in 2011, the liquidity position is currently comfortable, with liquid assets, comprising mainly unpledged SK bonds, equal to 48% of customer funding (excluding state-related deposits) at end-Q112. Debt repayments are moderate in 2012-2013, but step up to USD182m in 2014, USD270m in 2015 and USD249m in 2016 (equal to 5%, 7% and 7% of total assets at end-Q112), which will require more careful liquidity management and make deposit stability more important. The affirmation of BTA at 'RD' reflects its ongoing negotiations with creditors on the terms of the restructuring of its debt. Fitch expects to reassess the bank after the restructuring has been completed. The rating actions were as follows: Alliance Bank JSC Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'cc' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-' Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'B-'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4' Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'CC'; Recovery Rating at 'RR6' BTA Bank Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'RD' Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'RD' Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'RD' Short-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'RD' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'f' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'C'; Recovery Rating at 'RR5' Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'C'; Recovery Rating at 'RR6' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.