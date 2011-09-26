BRIEF-Allot Communications posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.03/shr
CHICAGO, September 26 (Fitch) Following Texas Instruments TXN.N
(TI) completion of its acquisition of National Semiconductor (NSM.N) (NSC)
announced this morning, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for
TI:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper (CP) program at 'F1';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'.
Fitch also has removed National Semiconductor's ratings from Rating Watch
Positive and upgraded NSC's long-term IDR and senior unsecured notes ('National
Semiconductor notes') to 'A+' from 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating actions affect approximately $6.5
billion of total debt, including undrawn borrowings under TI's approximately $2
billion CP program (or the back-up RCF).
TI announced the completion of the acquisition for approximately $6.5 billion
after having received final regulatory approval yesterday. TI will use
available
cash to fund the acquisition, which was $6.4 billion as of June 30, 2011 and
includes net proceeds from the company's June 2011 $3.5 billion senior notes
issuance. NSC's cash and debt as of May 31, 2011 was approximately $1.1 billion
and $1 billion, respectively.
TI intends to assume all of the obligations of NSC under its $1 billion of
existing senior unsecured notes and indentures. Fitch expects to withdraw the
IDR for NSC once TI formalizes its assumption of the National Semiconductor
notes. Fitch will maintain its 'A+' rating on the National Semiconductor notes.
The acquisition strengthens TI's already leading position in analog markets and
the company estimates its market share will increase to more than 15% from 14%,
pro forma for the combination. Following the deal, approximately half of TI's
revenues will be from analog versus approximately 44% for the latest 12 months
(LTM) ended June 30, 2011.
Despite some product overlap in power management and amplifiers, Fitch believes
TI's complementary product set and significantly larger sales force likely will
accelerate the revenue growth. The acquisition also provides the potential for
increased utilization of the significant capacity TI has added over the last
two
years.
The combination adds approximately $1.5 billion of revenues to TI's analog
segment at higher than TI's Analog segment operating margins. Given expected
annual cost synergies of $100 million beginning in 2012, Fitch anticipates TI's
consolidated operating profitability could approach 35% over the intermediate
term.
Pro forma for the combination, Fitch estimates LTM leverage is less than 1
times
(x) and free cash flow (FCF) to debt of approximately 45%. Given the
cyclicality
of the semiconductor business, these metrics could approximate 1.5x and 25%
using trough EBITDA and FCF figures.
Fitch does not anticipate positive rating actions, given the cyclicality of the
semiconductor industry and Fitch's expectations that TI will use annual FCF for
share repurchases and, potentially, further consolidation of the analog market.
Negative rating actions could result if TI's profitability significantly
contracts over a sustained period of time, likely from share erosion in core
end-markets, or meaningfully sub-optimal yields on the company's advanced
manufacturing capacity. Negative rating actions could also occur if annual
share
repurchases meaningfully exceed FCF, reducing cash balances and pointing to
more
aggressive financial policies.
Fitch believes TI's liquidity was solid as of June 30, 2011, and supported by:
--Approximately $6.4 billion of cash, cash equivalents and liquid short-term
investments, a significant portion of which is located in the U.S.
--An approximately $2 billion CP program backed by approximately $2 billion of
RCF, consisting of $80 million that was scheduled to expire August 2011, $920
million expiring August 2012, and a $1 billion 364-day facility expiring July
2012.
Liquidity is further supported by Fitch's expectations for annual FCF of more
than $2 billion. Fitch believes the company will use FCF for a combination of
debt reduction and stock buybacks.
Over the past several years, the company has reduced its number of shares
outstanding by one third. The board of directors recently authorized a $7.5
billion share repurchase program, representing approximately 25% of the
company's current market capitalization.
Pro forma for the combination, TI's total debt was approximately $5.7 billion.
TI debt consisted of:
--$1.2 billion of borrowings under TI's CP program;
--$1 billion of floating rate senior notes due 2013;
--$500 million of 0.875% senior notes due 2013;
--$1 billion of 1.375% senior notes due 2014;
--$1 billion of 2.375% senior notes due 2016.
NSC's debt consisted of:
--$375 million of 6.15% due 2012;
--$250 million of 3.95% due 2015;
--$375 million of 6.6% due 2017.
The ratings are supported by:
--TI's strong financial flexibility supported by solid liquidity and Fitch's
expectations that the company's annual FCF will exceed $2 billion through the
intermediate term, despite modestly elevated capital spending levels;
--TI's meaningful share leadership in secular growth markets, including analog
and embedded processing, and applications processors for smartphones. Fitch
believes TI's scale, acquisition of NSC and recent manufacturing capacity
additions, position the company to gain share over time.
--More sustainable operating results from TI's intensified focus on the more
fragmented analog and embedded processing markets, customer, product, and
increasing end-market diversification.
Ratings concerns center on:
--The meaningful R&D investments and capital expenditures required to maintain
technology and cost leadership within the semiconductor industry will
constitute
approximately 20% of revenues on a combined basis over the longer term. At the
same time, TI participates in the less capital-intensive analog markets, and
has
deep outsourcing relationships with foundries for leading-edge manufacturing
and
next-generation process development.
--Fitch's expectation for profitability pressures as TI potentially prices more
aggressively across the analog space to increase utilization rates of recently
acquired manufacturing equipment.
--Unit growth for mainstream cellular handsets is maturing, and TI has legacy
exposure to Nokia Corporation, (Nokia, 'BBB-/F3'/Negative Outlook), which has
lost meaningful share due to an uncompetitive platform in the rapidly growing
smartphone category. Nokia represented approximately 20% of TI's 2010 revenues,
the majority of which were in TI's wireless segment. Nokia has also been
diversifying its baseband suppliers over the past several years. As a result,
TI
is winding down its baseband business, and the company's mix of revenues
related
to handsets should continue declining.
