Nov 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to the $200 million 4.5% senior notes due 2022 issued collectively by SL Green Realty Corp., SL Green Operating Partnership, L.P. and Reckson Operating Partnership L.P. (collectively SLG). SLG expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes including new investments, purchasing existing indebtedness of the company or the repayment of indebtedness. Fitch currently rates SLG and its subsidiaries as follows: SL Green Realty Corp. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'; --Perpetual preferred stock 'BB-'. SL Green Operating Partnership, L.P. --IDR 'BB+'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BB+'; --Exchangeable senior notes 'BB+'; --Junior subordinated notes 'BB'. Reckson Operating Partnership, L.P. --IDR 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BB+'; --Exchangeable senior debentures 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings reflect SLG's credit strengths, including its manageable lease maturity and debt expiration schedules, granular tenant base, solid contingent liquidity in the form of unencumbered assets and the company's maintenance of leverage appropriate for the rating category. These positive rating elements are balanced by a low fixed charge coverage ratio and broader concerns regarding the midtown Manhattan leasing environment, which remains somewhat dependent on the growth of large financial institutions and supporting industries such as law and accounting firms. SLG's leverage, while high, remains consistent with a 'BB+' IDR given the good location and quality of the company's assets. The company's net debt to trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2012 recurring operating EBITDA was 8.6x, down from 8.8x and 9.2x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and 2010, respectively. Fitch expects leverage will remain in the low- to mid-8.0x range over the next two years, a level that would remain appropriate for the 'BB+' IDR. Leverage had been negatively affected in recent periods by the company's acquisition of assets with vacancy, with the strategy of incurring capital expenditures to improve the quality of the space in order to generate higher rents. As a result of SLG leasing up of this space, leverage has declined. SLG's fixed-charge coverage ratio was 1.4x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, consistent with 1.4x for the year ended 2011, and down from 1.6x in 2010. Coverage is slightly low for the rating. Elevated recurring capital expenditures have negatively impacted fixed-charge coverage. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rents, divided by interest incurred and preferred stock distributions. Fitch expects that coverage will remain in the mid-1 .0x's, a level that would remain appropriate for the 'BB+' IDR. The company's portfolio benefits from tenant diversification, with the top 10 tenants representing only 30% of SLG's share of annualized cash rents. SLG's two largest tenants, Viacom International, Inc. (IDR of 'BBB+' by Fitch with a Stable Outlook) and Citigroup, N.A. (IDR of 'A' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch), collectively represent 13.4% of SLG's share of annualized cash rents. The company has a manageable lease expiration schedule with only 29% of consolidated Manhattan rents expiring through 2016. Approximately 55% of SLG's consolidated suburban property rents expire through 2016, although the suburban portfolio represents only 9% of cash rent. Further supporting the ratings is the company's manageable debt maturity schedule; less than 9% of pro-forma debt matures annually through 2015. The ratings are further supported by SLG's unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt, which gives the company a source of contingent liquidity which increases financial flexibility. Consolidated unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt (calculated as annualized first-half 2012 unencumbered property net operating income divided by a 7% capitalization rate) results in coverage of 2.3x. This ratio is strong for the current rating, particularly given that Midtown Manhattan assets are highly sought after by secured lenders and foreign investors, resulting in stronger contingent liquidity relative to many other asset classes. The ratings also point to the strength of SLG's management team, and its ability to maintain occupancy and liquidity throughout the downturn. Further, the company's high degree of knowledge of the midtown Manhattan office market is a competitive advantage with regard to acquisition and structured finance opportunities. In addition, the company's ratios under its unsecured credit facilities' financial covenants do not hinder its financial flexibility. Offsetting these strengths are Fitch's concerns regarding the uncertain midtown Manhattan leasing environment. The New York City office leasing environment has moderated over the last year, and SLG continues to incur significant costs in the form of tenant improvements and leasing commissions as tenant inducements, which continue to place pressure on the company's fixed charge coverage. In addition, a downturn in space demands from the financial services industry, which accounts for 36% of SLG's share of base rental revenue, may result in reduced cash flows or values of SLG's properties. The Stable Rating Outlook is driven in part by SLG's solid liquidity profile.Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITsCriteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCsTreatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis