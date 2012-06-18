(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bavarian Sky S.A., Compartment 3 here June 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bavarian Sky S.A., Compartment 3's upcoming issue of class A and B notes expected ratings as follows: EUR769.6m class A notes, due July 2020: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable EUR30.4m class B notes, due July 2020: 'AA-sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable The final ratings will be contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received and a satisfactory review of legal opinions to support the agency's analytical approach. The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the originators' underwriting and servicing procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of German auto lease contracts originated by BMW Bank GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW AG, and granted to commercial (84%) and private (16%) customers. The transaction only refinances lease instalments. Residual values are not transferred to the issuer. The transaction has a one-year revolving period, during which the issuer will acquire additional lease receivables from the seller. The preliminary portfolio equals EUR800m and consists of 70,403 lease contracts with an average amount of EUR11,363. The portfolio is highly granular with top 10 obligors having a share of 0.38% (by lease balance). Roughly 91% of the portfolio is related to new vehicles, while the rest relates to used vehicles. The portfolio's weighted average remaining term equals approximately 28 months. The issuer will issue the class A and B notes and a subordinated loan. Credit enhancement is provided by overcollateralisation based on a total discounted asset balance of EUR800m and the reserve fund of EUR44m. It totals 9.3% for the class A notes and 5.5% for the class B. Based on information provided by the arranger, the transaction benefits from excess spread of initially 3% so long as BMW Bank remains servicer. This provides further protection to the transaction, in addition to the "hard" credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralisation and cash reserve. Fitch took this into account in its analysis. If the final excess spread is materially different from the values currently indicated by the arranger, the ratings may be impacted. Fitch observed that the losses in the BMW Bank total book are comparable to other captive auto lease originators in Germany. For Bavarian Sky 3 Fitch has defined a base case default assumption of 2.4%. Neither the servicer nor its parent company is rated by Fitch. The transaction documentation foresees that servicer-related risks (ie commingling and set-off risk) will be collateralised via reserves so long as the agency deems BMW AG's creditworthiness to be below a certain rating level and certain other conditions are fulfilled. The commingling reserve is expected to be funded at closing, whereas set-off exposure at closing is expected to be zero. Bavarian Sky S.A. is a Luxembourg securitisation vehicle. Compartment 3 is the third public compartment of the issuer. A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information used to assess these ratings were the originator, arranger and transaction legal documentation. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated July 2011; 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated June 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated May 2012; and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum (New York Ratings Team)