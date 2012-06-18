(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 18 - On the effective date of June 27, 2012, Fitch Ratings will assign
a rating of 'AA+/F1', Stable Outlook, to the Southern California Public Power
Authority power project revenue bonds, 2008 subordinate refunding (Palo Verde
Project), consisting of $34,550,000 series A and $34,550,000 series B.
The long-term rating is determined using Fitch's dual-party pay criteria and is
based jointly on the underlying rating assigned to those bonds by Fitch
(currently rated 'AA- ', Stable Outlook), and the support provided by the
separate irrevocable direct-pay letters of credit (LOC) issued by Barclays Bank
PLC (Barclays, rated 'A/F1', Stable Outlook) for each series of bonds.
The short-term 'F1' ratings are based solely on the LOCs. The bonds are
currently outstanding and supported by LOCs issued by Citibank, N.A. (rated
'A/F1', Stable Outlook). Fitch will be assigning credit enhanced ratings to the
bonds for the first time in connection with the provision of the substitute LOCs
provided by Barclays. For information about the underlying credit rating see
press release dated June 14, 2012, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Fitch's dual-party pay criteria consider the likelihood of the failure of both a
rated obligor and a bank LOC provider. The methodology results in a long-term
rating that is up to two notches higher than the stronger of the two credits if
the following conditions are met: (1) both entities have a rating of 'A' or
higher; (2) the transaction is structured such that payments from both the
municipal issuer and the bank are in the flow of funds and both entities would
have to fail to perform before the bonds defaulted; and (3) the credit of the
bank and the rated obligor have no more than a medium degree of correlation.
Fitch has determined a low degree of correlation between Barclays and the
obligor which results in a rating of 'AA+' for the bonds. If either the
underlying bond rating or the bank rating were downgraded to 'A-' or lower, the
dual-party pay criteria could no longer be applied, and the long-term rating
assigned to the bonds would then be adjusted to the higher of the bank rating
and the underlying bond rating.
The bank is obligated to make regularly scheduled payments of principal of and
interest on the bonds in addition to payments due upon maturity, acceleration
and redemption, as well as purchase price for tendered bonds. The rating on both
series of bonds will expire upon the earliest of: (a) July 1, 2017, the initial
stated expiration date of the LOC, unless such date is extended; (b) conversion
to any interest rate mode other than weekly; (c) any prior termination of the
related LOC; and (d) defeasance of the bonds. The LOCs provide full and
sufficient coverage of principal plus an amount equal to 50 days of interest at
a maximum rate of 12% based on a year of 365 days and purchase price for
tendered bonds, while in the weekly rate mode. The Remarketing Agent for the
bonds is Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
The bonds bear interest at a weekly rate, but may be converted to a daily,
long-term, ARS or bond interest term rate mode. While bonds bear interest in the
weekly rate mode, interest payments are on the first Wednesday of each month.
The trustee is obligated to make timely draws on the LOCs to pay principal,
interest, and purchase price. Funds drawn under the LOCs are held uninvested and
are free from any lien prior to that of the bondholders.
Holders may tender their bonds on any business day, provided the trustee, tender
agent and remarketing agent are given the requisite prior notice of the
purchase. Each series of bonds is subject to mandatory tender: (1) upon
conversion of the interest rate; (2) upon expiration, substitution or
termination of the related LOC; (3) following receipt of written notice from the
bank of an event of default under the related reimbursement agreement; and (4)
following receipt of notice from the bank that the interest component of the
related LOC will not be reinstated directing such mandatory tender. Optional and
mandatory redemption provisions also apply to the bonds. Additional bonds may be
issued under a separate bond indenture.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria', Feb. 28, 2012;
--'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds', July 26, 2011;
--'Dual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public
Finance Bonds', March 9, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria
Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds
Dual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public
Finance Bonds
(New York Ratings Team)