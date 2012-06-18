(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 - On the effective date of June 27, 2012, Fitch Ratings will assign a rating of 'AA+/F1', Stable Outlook, to the Southern California Public Power Authority power project revenue bonds, 2008 subordinate refunding (Palo Verde Project), consisting of $34,550,000 series A and $34,550,000 series B. The long-term rating is determined using Fitch's dual-party pay criteria and is based jointly on the underlying rating assigned to those bonds by Fitch (currently rated 'AA- ', Stable Outlook), and the support provided by the separate irrevocable direct-pay letters of credit (LOC) issued by Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays, rated 'A/F1', Stable Outlook) for each series of bonds. The short-term 'F1' ratings are based solely on the LOCs. The bonds are currently outstanding and supported by LOCs issued by Citibank, N.A. (rated 'A/F1', Stable Outlook). Fitch will be assigning credit enhanced ratings to the bonds for the first time in connection with the provision of the substitute LOCs provided by Barclays. For information about the underlying credit rating see press release dated June 14, 2012, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Fitch's dual-party pay criteria consider the likelihood of the failure of both a rated obligor and a bank LOC provider. The methodology results in a long-term rating that is up to two notches higher than the stronger of the two credits if the following conditions are met: (1) both entities have a rating of 'A' or higher; (2) the transaction is structured such that payments from both the municipal issuer and the bank are in the flow of funds and both entities would have to fail to perform before the bonds defaulted; and (3) the credit of the bank and the rated obligor have no more than a medium degree of correlation. Fitch has determined a low degree of correlation between Barclays and the obligor which results in a rating of 'AA+' for the bonds. If either the underlying bond rating or the bank rating were downgraded to 'A-' or lower, the dual-party pay criteria could no longer be applied, and the long-term rating assigned to the bonds would then be adjusted to the higher of the bank rating and the underlying bond rating. The bank is obligated to make regularly scheduled payments of principal of and interest on the bonds in addition to payments due upon maturity, acceleration and redemption, as well as purchase price for tendered bonds. The rating on both series of bonds will expire upon the earliest of: (a) July 1, 2017, the initial stated expiration date of the LOC, unless such date is extended; (b) conversion to any interest rate mode other than weekly; (c) any prior termination of the related LOC; and (d) defeasance of the bonds. The LOCs provide full and sufficient coverage of principal plus an amount equal to 50 days of interest at a maximum rate of 12% based on a year of 365 days and purchase price for tendered bonds, while in the weekly rate mode. The Remarketing Agent for the bonds is Citigroup Global Markets Inc. The bonds bear interest at a weekly rate, but may be converted to a daily, long-term, ARS or bond interest term rate mode. While bonds bear interest in the weekly rate mode, interest payments are on the first Wednesday of each month. The trustee is obligated to make timely draws on the LOCs to pay principal, interest, and purchase price. Funds drawn under the LOCs are held uninvested and are free from any lien prior to that of the bondholders. Holders may tender their bonds on any business day, provided the trustee, tender agent and remarketing agent are given the requisite prior notice of the purchase. Each series of bonds is subject to mandatory tender: (1) upon conversion of the interest rate; (2) upon expiration, substitution or termination of the related LOC; (3) following receipt of written notice from the bank of an event of default under the related reimbursement agreement; and (4) following receipt of notice from the bank that the interest component of the related LOC will not be reinstated directing such mandatory tender. Optional and mandatory redemption provisions also apply to the bonds. Additional bonds may be issued under a separate bond indenture. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria', Feb. 28, 2012; --'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds', July 26, 2011; --'Dual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance Bonds', March 9, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds Dual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance Bonds (New York Ratings Team)