June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Holding Company Metalloinvest's (Metalloinvest) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB-'. The agency also affirmed its National Long-term rating at'A+(rus)' and foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The Outlook for the Long-term ratings is Stable. The ratings affirmations reflect Metalloinvest's strong operational profile including the second-largest iron ore reserves globally and a first quartile cost position for both iron ore pellets and Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI). In 2011 the company posted a record-high USD9.9bn of sales and USD3.8bn of EBITDAR with 38% EBITDAR margin back at pre-crisis levels. Nevertheless, a USD2.2bn investment in a minority stake in Russian leading nickel producer Norilsk Nickel ('BB+'/Stable) as well as capex and dividends outpaced the robust USD2.8bn funds from operations (FFO) resulting in mildly negative free cash flow (FCF). Metalloinvest's gross indebtedness increased by USD1.45bn in 2011 but credit metrics remained at sound levels for the rating level. In June 2011 Metalloinvest used USD2.2bn out of its USD3.1bn Pre-export Finance (PXF) facility to acquire a 4% stake in Norilsk Nickel. Fitch considers the acquisition as a non-operational investment activity with a negative impact on leverage. The company improved its liquidity position and maturity profile in 2011-H112 with a new USD750m five-year Eurobond issue in July 2011 and a RUR25bn 10-year rouble bond issue with a three-year put option in March 2012. The robust cash position of USD1.16bn as of FYE11, positive FCF and new debt raised in Q112 allowed the company to invest USD2.5bn in VTB's promissory notes in March 2012. The company's liquidity position was further supported by USD540m cash proceeds from the sale of its transportation company Metalloinvesttrans in Q212. Metalloinvest converted USD2.5bn of its liquidity and debt sources into VTB's discount promissory notes maturing in December 2012. In Fitch's view, two possible scenarios for the company to either exchange the notes for the 20% of shares currently owned by VTB in Metalloinvest, or convert the notes back into cash upon their maturity. Fitch treats the first scenario as more likely because it allows the company to launch an Initial Public Offering for this stake without diluting the stakes of existing shareholders. The first scenario would lead to the temporary worsening of FFO adjusted leverage in 2012 (FYE11: 1.9x). Fitch continues to monitor Metalloinvest's intentions regarding its Udokan copper deposit. A banking pre-feasibility study for the project is expected to conclude in 2013. Non-resource project funding is a financing option, with Fitch also considering a partial/full divestment as possible taking into account the size of the investments and lack of immediate operational synergies. Fitch considers that the company's transparency and corporate governance practices have improved over the past year. After its debut USD750m Eurobonds issue in July 2011 the company started publishing semi-annual consolidated IFRS accounts, organising regular investor calls and established an investor relations department. In 2011 the company also increased the number of independent directors to three from two out of a total of 12. For 2012 Fitch expects a moderate 5%-8% price decrease for iron ore products followed by recovery in 2013. Accordingly, Fitch expects the company to show a moderate decrease in its revenue and EBITDAR in 2012 and before increasing again in 2013. Nevertheless, the agency believes that the company will sustain robust FFO during 2012-2013 that would translate to an upper single-digit FCF margin. Deleveraging however may be postponed until 2013 if the company uses its USD2.5bn promissory notes for repurchasing its 20% stake from VTB. An EBITDAR margin below 25% or increase of FFO adjusted leverage above 3.5x could result in negative rating action. Further improvements in corporate governance, deleveraging resulting in FFO adjusted leverage below 2.5x or improvements in the company's operational profile could lead to a positive rating action. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August, 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(rus)' for National ratings in Russia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)