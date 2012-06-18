(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust's series 2012-II note issuance
is an ABS securitization backed by the series 2004-1 certificate issued by
Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust, which represents an undivided investor
interest in the master trust's assets.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, and C notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit
support, legal structure, and timely interest and principal payments, among
other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Cabela's Credit Card Master Note
Trust's $300 asset-backed notes series 2012-II (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by the series
2004-1 certificate issued by Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust, which
represents an undivided investor interest in the master trust's assets.
The preliminary rating is based on information as of June 18, 2012. Subsequent
information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the
preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- Our view that the credit support for each class of rated notes should
be sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 3.0%-5.0%
base-case net loss rate assumption, 29.0%-31.0% base-case payment rate
assumption, 14.0%-16.0% base-case yield assumption, and 0.0%-1.0% purchase
rate assumption. In addition, we use stressed excess spread and note interest
rate assumptions to assess whether, in our opinion, sufficient credit support
is available for the assigned preliminary ratings. All of the stress
assumptions are based on our current criteria and assumptions (see "General
Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations,"
published April 19, 2010, and "Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions
For U.S. Credit Card ABS," published Sept. 14, 2011).
-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress scenario, all
else being equal, our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A notes will
remain within one rating category of the assigned ratings in the next 12
months and our preliminary 'A (sf)' and 'BBB (sf)' ratings on the class B and
C notes, respectively, will remain within two rating categories of the
assigned ratings in the next 12 months, based on our credit stability criteria
(see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010).
-- Our view of the credit risk associated with the collateral loan pool's
quality, based on our economic forecast, Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust's
portfolio performance, and the pool statistics.
-- Our view of World's Foremost Bank's servicing experience; and our
opinion of the quality and consistency of its account origination,
underwriting, account management, collections, and general operational
practices.
-- Our expectation of the timely interest and ultimate principal payments
by June 15, 2020, the stated maturity date, based on stressed cash flow
modeling scenarios using assumptions commensurate with the assigned
preliminary ratings.
-- The series 2012-II notes' underlying payment structure, cash flow
mechanics, and legal structure.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust - Series 2012-II
Class Rating Interest Amount
rate(i) (mil. $)
A-1/A-2 AAA (sf) Fixed/floating 255.000
B A (sf) Fixed 24.000
C BBB (sf) Fixed 12.750
D(ii) NR Fixed 8.250
(i)The actual fixed and floating interest rates will be determined on the
pricing date. (ii)The class D notes are not being offered publicly. NR--Not
rated.
(New York Ratings Team)