(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 - Overview

-- U.S. party products designer, manufacturer, and distributor Amscan Holdings Inc. (Amscan) announced that Thomas H. Lee Partners will acquire a majority stake. Existing investors, including Advent International, Berkshire Partners, and Weston Presidio, will retain minority stakes.

-- We believe that the company's credit profile could be weaker following the transaction due to an expected increase in leverage.

-- We are placing all of our ratings on Amscan, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its ratings on Amscan Holdings Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning we could lower or affirm the ratings following the completion of our review. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows the company's announcement that Amscan will be acquired by Thomas H. Lee Partners in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion. Existing investors, including Advent International, Berkshire Partners, and Weston Presidio, will retain minority stakes. We expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2012. We believe the transaction could weaken Amscan's credit metrics because of an increase in leverage, whereas we had expected credit measures to improve modestly and that leverage would remain below 5x in order to support the current ratings. Currently we view Amscan's business risk profile as "weak" (according to our criteria) and its financial profile as "aggressive." Leverage of about 4.6x at March 31, 2012, is currently in the range of indicative ratios for an aggressive financial risk profile, which includes leverage between 4x-5x. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch in the next several weeks when more information regarding the transaction and related financing becomes available. We will then assess the company's financial policy and the impact of the company's new capital structure on existing ratings. Related Criteria And Research

To From Amscan Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/-- Senior secured B+/Watch Neg B+ Recovery rating 3 3 Subordinated B-/Watch Neg B- Recovery rating 6 6