(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 18 - Overview
-- U.S. party products designer, manufacturer, and distributor Amscan
Holdings Inc. (Amscan) announced that Thomas H. Lee Partners will acquire a
majority stake. Existing investors, including Advent International, Berkshire
Partners, and Weston Presidio, will retain minority stakes.
-- We believe that the company's credit profile could be weaker following
the transaction due to an expected increase in leverage.
-- We are placing all of our ratings on Amscan, including the 'B+'
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its ratings
on Amscan Holdings Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on
CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning we could lower or affirm the
ratings following the completion of our review.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the company's announcement that Amscan will
be acquired by Thomas H. Lee Partners in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion.
Existing investors, including Advent International, Berkshire Partners, and
Weston Presidio, will retain minority stakes. We expect the transaction to
close in the third quarter of 2012. We believe the transaction could weaken
Amscan's credit metrics because of an increase in leverage, whereas we had
expected credit measures to improve modestly and that leverage would remain
below 5x in order to support the current ratings.
Currently we view Amscan's business risk profile as "weak" (according to our
criteria) and its financial profile as "aggressive." Leverage of about 4.6x at
March 31, 2012, is currently in the range of indicative ratios for an
aggressive financial risk profile, which includes leverage between 4x-5x.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch in the next several weeks when more
information regarding the transaction and related financing becomes available.
We will then assess the company's financial policy and the impact of the
company's new capital structure on existing ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks in the Branded
Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Put On CreditWatch
To From
Amscan Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--
Senior secured B+/Watch Neg B+
Recovery rating 3 3
Subordinated B-/Watch Neg B-
Recovery rating 6 6
(New York Ratings Team)