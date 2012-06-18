(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 - Overview

-- SBLI has a strong financial profile, with very strong capitalization and a conservatively managed risk profile.

-- We are revising our outlook on SBLI to positive from stable.

-- We expect SBLI to maintain or improve its operating performance and level-term life sales. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Savings Bank Life Insurance Co. of Massachusetts (SBLI) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on SBLI. Rationale The positive outlook reflects our expectation that SBLI will continue to improve its operating earnings and maintain its relative market position in its core markets during the next 24 months. The insurer financial strength rating on SBLI reflects our view that SBLI has a strong financial profile, especially with its very strong capitalization, as measured by our capital model. Moreover, SBLI maintains a relatively conservative risk profile and management carefully assumes risk in only those areas where it has measured expertise. This approach has led to a profitable product mix and a high-quality and low-risk investment portfolio. Partially offsetting these strengths is the company's relatively narrow and commoditized product profile--with new business largely comprised of level-term life insurance and a smaller amount of fixed annuities. SBLI is also modestly geographically concentrated, with about 35% of new sales and 68% of total premiums and annuity considerations coming from Massachusetts. However, the company is now licensed in 48 states and has the infrastructure to potentially elevate its geographic reach. With respect to sales growth, the company's relatively small capital base means it relies heavily on XXX reserve financing solutions, but it has exhibited a solid track record in executing such transactions. Nevertheless, adverse market conditions can significantly increase the costs or lower the availability of such solutions. Outlook The outlook on SBLI is positive, indicating that we could raise the ratings in the next 24 months. This view reflects the company's improving operating performance and market dynamics that present opportunities for growth in level-term life insurance sales. In 2012, we expect enhanced operating performance driven by strong overall mortality experience on the life products. Modestly offsetting this improvement, however, is our expectation that investment yields will continue to decline through the sector. Regarding new business, although we expect the levels to remain less than those in 2009 and 2010, we believe that its growth in life insurance sales will improve and track or exceed the industry average throughout 2012 and 2013. This expectation stems partly from recent regulatory developments reducing the presence of certain highly competitive alternatives. We would upgrade SBLI if the company continues to improve its operating performance through strong and sustained mortality experience leading to enhanced long-term earnings growth potential. The positive outlook is further predicated on SBLI maintaining life sales growth consistent with or better than that of peers by improving its share in states outside of Massachusetts, maintaining the improved gender diversification, and capitalizing on recent market opportunities. Alternatively, we would affirm our ratings on SBLI if the improvement in operating performance were to stagnate as a result of less-favorable mortality experience or significantly weakened investment performance or if SBLI fails to enhance new business growth consistently with peers. Related Criteria And Research Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From Savings Bank Life Insurance Co. of Massachusetts Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/--