June 18 - Overview
-- SBLI has a strong financial profile, with very strong capitalization
and a conservatively managed risk profile.
-- We are revising our outlook on SBLI to positive from stable.
-- We expect SBLI to maintain or improve its operating performance and
level-term life sales.
Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Savings Bank Life Insurance Co. of Massachusetts (SBLI) to positive from
stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' long-term counterparty credit
and financial strength ratings on SBLI.
Rationale
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that SBLI will continue to
improve its operating earnings and maintain its relative market position in
its core markets during the next 24 months.
The insurer financial strength rating on SBLI reflects our view that SBLI has
a strong financial profile, especially with its very strong capitalization, as
measured by our capital model. Moreover, SBLI maintains a relatively
conservative risk profile and management carefully assumes risk in only those
areas where it has measured expertise. This approach has led to a profitable
product mix and a high-quality and low-risk investment portfolio.
Partially offsetting these strengths is the company's relatively narrow and
commoditized product profile--with new business largely comprised of
level-term life insurance and a smaller amount of fixed annuities. SBLI is
also modestly geographically concentrated, with about 35% of new sales and 68%
of total premiums and annuity considerations coming from Massachusetts.
However, the company is now licensed in 48 states and has the infrastructure
to potentially elevate its geographic reach. With respect to sales growth, the
company's relatively small capital base means it relies heavily on XXX reserve
financing solutions, but it has exhibited a solid track record in executing
such transactions. Nevertheless, adverse market conditions can significantly
increase the costs or lower the availability of such solutions.
Outlook
The outlook on SBLI is positive, indicating that we could raise the ratings in
the next 24 months. This view reflects the company's improving operating
performance and market dynamics that present opportunities for growth in
level-term life insurance sales. In 2012, we expect enhanced operating
performance driven by strong overall mortality experience on the life
products. Modestly offsetting this improvement, however, is our expectation
that investment yields will continue to decline through the sector. Regarding
new business, although we expect the levels to remain less than those in 2009
and 2010, we believe that its growth in life insurance sales will improve and
track or exceed the industry average throughout 2012 and 2013. This
expectation stems partly from recent regulatory developments reducing the
presence of certain highly competitive alternatives.
We would upgrade SBLI if the company continues to improve its operating
performance through strong and sustained mortality experience leading to
enhanced long-term earnings growth potential. The positive outlook is further
predicated on SBLI maintaining life sales growth consistent with or better
than that of peers by improving its share in states outside of Massachusetts,
maintaining the improved gender diversification, and capitalizing on recent
market opportunities. Alternatively, we would affirm our ratings on SBLI if
the improvement in operating performance were to stagnate as a result of
less-favorable mortality experience or significantly weakened investment
performance or if SBLI fails to enhance new business growth consistently with
peers.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Savings Bank Life Insurance Co. of Massachusetts
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/--
