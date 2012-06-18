June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone
conference call on Thursday, June 28, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight
Time to discuss the outlook, key credit drivers and recent developments in the
global consumer products sector. Speakers on the conference call from Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services and their topic of discussion are detailed below:
-- A Global Consumer Products Perspective: Diane Shand
-- Factors Driving Global Ratings Trends: Florence Devevey (European
Markets) and Chris Johnson (Commodity Costs)
-- Consumer Products Rating Trends by Region: Nicole Delz Lynch (U.S.),
Anna Overton (Europe), Flavia Bedran (Latin America) and Machiko Amano (Asia
Pacific)
-- Subsector Presentations: Bea Chiem (Packaged Foods), Jean Stout
(Beverages) and Mark Salierno (Personal Care Household Products)
After the prepared remarks, the speakers and additional team members will be
available to answer your questions.
If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of
time, please submit by sending an email to
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com by Wednesday, June 27.
Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its
broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a
complimentary basis.
The teleconference will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Please call at least
15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call
registration process.
Live Dial-in Numbers:
-- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-866-803-2143
-- U.S./Canada/All Others Toll: 1-210-795-1098
-- U.K. Toll Free: 0800-279-3953
-- U.K. Toll: 44-20-7108-6248
-- Brazil Toll Free: 0800-8911992
-- Brazil Toll: 55-11-3958-0766
-- Spain Toll Free: 800-098-445
-- Spain Toll: 34-91-414-09-09
-- Conference ID#: 4657358
-- Passcode: SANDP
Live and Replay Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in
"listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the
Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback
is available until Thursday, July 26, 2012.
If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail:
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.
Please send any address corrections via e-mail to
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.
Standard & Poor's uses web usage, billing, and contact data collected
from you for billing and order fulfillment purposes, for new product
development and occasionally to inform you about events, products or services
from Standard & Poor's and The McGraw-Hill Companies. The information is
processed and stored in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. If you would prefer
not to have your information shared as outlined in this notice, or if you wish
to review your information for accuracy, please contact us at
mailto:seminars@standardandpoors.com. Written requests can be sent to:
Privacy Official 47-3-4, Standard & Poor's, 55 Water Street, New York, NY
10041. For more information please visit our Privacy Notice here.
The credit-related analyses, including ratings, of Standard & Poor's and
its affiliates are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and
not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any
securities or to make any investment decisions. Ratings, credit-related
analyses, data, models, software and output therefrom should not be relied on
when making any investment decision. Standard & Poor's opinions and analyses
do not address the suitability of any security. Standard & Poor's does not act
as a fiduciary or an investment advisor.
STANDARD & POOR'S is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial
Services LLC.
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries,
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial
decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com.
(New York Ratings Team)