Overview -- Brazilian electric utility Eletropaulo reported weaker-than-expected credit metrics and incurred additional debt to fund investments while implementing the third tariff review cycle. -- However, service quality indicators improved and now are in line with regulatory standards. -- We revised the outlook to stable from positive and affirmed the 'BB+' rating on the company. Rating Action On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo S.A. (Eletropaulo) to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' credit rating on the company. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the company's weaker-than-expected credit metrics. Although Eletropaulo's lower cash-flow generation, due to the third-cycle tariff reset in July 2012, was in line with our expectations, higher debt pressured its credit metrics. Despite the active liability management and improving debt maturity profile, the company funded the higher capital expenditures with debt. The ratings reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. The company's "satisfactory" business risk profile (as defined by our criteria) reflects the benefits from an exclusive concession to distribute electricity in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area. It also reflects its large customer base, with residential and commercial segments representing about 65% of the company's revenues. These segments tend to be more resilient during an economic slowdown, and we expect electricity demand to be greater than national GDP growth. Eletropaulo's total electricity losses gradually decreased to 10.4% as of Sept. 30, 2012, from 13% in 2007. In addition, the company's quality service ratios improved, particularly its outage duration, which is now in line with the regulatory standards. The impact of the third tariff review cycle is in line with our previous expectations, which reduced the company's EBITDA by more than 35%; however, the restructuring cost put further pressure on the company's operating results. In our view, Eletropaulo's cash-flow metrics will be more pressured in the next few years than we have previously expected amid lower operating margins from 2012 on. We revised our base-case scenario, which now incorporates Brazil's slower economic growth for the next 12 months and funds from operations (FFO) would be somewhat around R$900 million. We believe that the company's credit metrics will remain in line with the rating, with total adjusted debt to EBITDA of around 4.0x and FFO to total adjusted debt of less than 30%, compared with our previous expectations of 3.0x and more than 35%, respectively. As of September 2012, Eletropaulo's adjusted total debt totaled R$4.2 billion, including adjustments for R$1.2 billion in pension fund obligations, which require Eletropaulo to pay about R$160 million annually. We consider the company's foreign currency debt exposure as low. Liquidity We view Eletropaulo's liquidity as "strong," reflecting the company's high level of cash holdings, which it will use for its modest amortization requirements. We expect Eletropaulo to report cash sources (cash reserves and FFO) to exceed cash uses (debt amortization, capital expenditures, and dividend payment) by almost 2.0x in 2012 and 2013. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had R$930 million of cash reserves, which was sufficient to cover its short-term maturities of R$386 million. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Eletropaulo will take longer than we expected to improve its credit metrics. We could lower the ratings if the company aggressively upstreams dividends or its cash flows deteriorate further, leading to permanently weaker credit metrics and liquidity. Conversely, an upgrade is possible if better-than-expected results leading to EBITDA of less than 3.0x and FFO to total debt of more than 40%. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology and Assumptions: Standard and Poor's Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issues, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Corporate Criteria: Ratios and Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/-- Brazilian Rating Scale brAA+/Stable/-- brAA+/Positive/-- Senior Unsecured brAA+ Subordinated brAA