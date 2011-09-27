(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the viability rating at 'b+' and the individual rating at 'D' of Banco Pecunia S.A. (Pecunia). These rating actions do not impact the international, national and support ratings of the bank, which were affirmed on April 7, 2011 as follows: --Foreign Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Local Currency Long-term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Local Currency Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Support Rating '2'; --National Long-term Rating 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)'. The affirmation of the viability and individual ratings reflects the bank's weak performance, improving but still high delinquency ratios, and its modest size and low business diversification. The ratings also consider the ample access to funding and ordinary support it receives from its parent Societe Generale (SG, IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable), and the full integration of its treasury and other operational units with those of Societe Generale Brasil S.A. (SGBr, IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable) as of the end of 2010. The worsening of performance ratios, financial flexibility and an increase in delinquency rates might negatively affect Pecunia's viability rating. Pecunia's performance continued to be impacted by the restructuring of its business focus, the high loan impairment charges and also the relatively modest interest income generation. As of June 2011 the net loss was BRL17.8 million corresponding to a ROA and ROE of -3.79% and -48.75% respectively (-3.28% and -50.18% as of December 2010). Results are expected to remain under pressure over the near term until the loan portfolio reaches a critical size; profits will also be impacted by increasing competition in the vehicle financing segment and the expectations for a deceleration in economic growth. SGBr injected BRL66 million of capital in July 2011 more than doubling the equity base of Pecunia to approximately BRL129 million. This should help the expansion of the loan portfolio and will improve the quality of its capital which has been negatively impacted by the relatively high level of intangible assets on the balance sheet. The Central Bank of Brazil continues to supervise and monitor the capital adequacy of SGBr and its two subsidiaries, Pecunia and Banco Cacique (Cacique), on a consolidated basis. Pecunia is fully controlled by SGBr, a wholly owned subsidiary of SG. In the first half of 2011 the management and the operational divisions of Pecunia and Cacique (IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable), a wholly owned subsidiary of SGBr, were consolidated. Despite the centralization, Cacique and Pecunia continue to operate under two different names. In the past one year, Pecunia's loan portfolio underwent full restructuring and advanced risk assessment tools have been implemented. Contact: Primary Analyst Esin Celasun Associate Director +55 21 4503 2600 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil Secondary Analyst Edgard Dias Associate Director +55 11 4504 2600 Committee Chairperson Ed Thompson Senior Director +1-212-908-0364 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))