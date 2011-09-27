(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) CHICAGO, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Qwest CTQ.N Corporation's (QC) proposed offering of notes. Proceeds from the offering, combined with $557 million in net proceeds received on Sept. 21, 2011 from a retail note offering, will be used partially or fully to redeem QC's $1.5 billion 8.875% notes prior to their maturity on March 15, 2012. On June 30, 2011, QC had approximately $8.4 billion in long-term debt outstanding (including premiums). QC is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CenturyLink Inc. (CenturyLink) (NYSE: CTL). Fitch's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on QC and CenturyLink is 'BBB-' and the Outlook for all ratings is Stable. Fitch's ratings for QC and CenturyLink are based on the expectations that CenturyLink will demonstrate a very gradual improvement in its revenue profile over the next several years in combination with solid leverage for the rating category, strong free cash flows (FCFs) and strong liquidity. Low cash tax payments arising from bonus depreciation and the net operating losses of its subsidiary, Qwest Communications International Inc. (Qwest), contribute to FCF levels remaining strong while the company incurs front-end-loaded integration costs. In addition, CenturyLink's acquisition of Savvis, Inc. (Savvis) in July 2011 strengthens the company's revenue growth profile. These supporting factors are balanced against the decline of traditional voice and long distance revenues, primarily in the consumer sector, from wireless substitution and moderate levels of continuing cable telephony substitution. In addition, execution risk is present with regard to the integration of Qwest and Savvis, with the risk mitigated by management's experience in rationalizing previous mergers. Fitch expects CenturyLink's gross debt/EBITDA to approximate 2.5 times (x) or less in 2012 (prior to any synergies from Savvis), the first full year after the close of the Savvis transaction, and gradually decline thereafter as debt is reduced. Fitch notes that as a result of the pressures in the landline business, in order to maintain the current rating level, CenturyLink will need to maintain leverage at a level of 2.5x or below and its revenue profile will have to remain on the path toward a return to growth. In addition, Fitch believes CenturyLink will need to display a dividend payout of 55% or less in order to maintain financial flexibility. Fitch will evaluate the payout in the context of spending on growth initiatives. Fitch expects CenturyLink's revenue to stabilize in the 2013 -2014 timeframe (or earlier if revenue synergies from the Savvis acquisition are achieved). Contributing to stability are the continued growth of high-speed data and certain advanced business services, including the managed hosting and cloud computing services offered by Savvis. Additionally, Fitch expects a modest but growing level of revenues from facilities-based video to contribute stability to the consumer revenue base. In the aggregate, Fitch expects revenue declines to be in the low single digits by 2012, as the most exposed revenue stream - consumer voice - is declining in importance. Fitch will re-evaluate the Rating Outlook if revenues are not making progress toward stability. CenturyLink's total debt was $21.3 billion at June 30, 2011, and cash and equivalents amounted to approximately $2.5 billion. Cash and debt on the balance sheet at the end of the quarter reflect the issuance of $2 billion in debt in June 2011. Approximately $2.3 billion in cash was used in the following month to complete the acquisition of Savvis as well as repay pre-existing Savvis debt. Financial flexibility is provided through a $1.7 billion revolving credit facility, which matures in January 2015. As of June 30, 2011, $1.639 billion was available on the facility, net of letters of credit. The principal financial covenants in the facility limit CenturyLink's debt to EBITDA for the past four quarters to no more than 4.0x and EBITDA to interest plus preferred dividends (with the terms as defined in the agreement) to no less than 1.5x. QC has a maintenance covenant of 2.85x and an incurrence covenant of 2.35x. The facility is guaranteed by Embarq, Qwest Communications International Inc. and Qwest Services Corporation (QSC). Fitch believes CenturyLink has the financial flexibility to manage upcoming maturities due to its FCF and credit facilities. Debt maturities in the remainder of 2011 are nominal at $61 million, and in 2012 a total of $1.9 billion matures, including the $1.5 billion QC maturity to be partially or fully redeemed by the current offering and the September 2011 retail offering. In 2013 nearly $1.7 billion matures. There are no QC maturities in the remainder of 2011, and the $1.5 billion will be partially reduced by the proceeds from this offering. In 2013, $750 million matures at QC. Going forward, Fitch expects CenturyLink and QC will be its only issuing entities. CenturyLink has a universal shelf registration available for the issuance of debt and equity securities, as well as a $1.5 billion authorized commercial paper program. The company effectively limits borrowing under the program to the amount available under the credit facility. 