(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) NEW YORK, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the 'A-' rating on approximately $20.64 million of outstanding fixed-rate revenue bonds (Mount Saint Mary College Project) issued by the Dormitory of the State of New York on behalf of Mount Saint Mary College (the college). The Rating Outlook is Stable. Security The bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the college payable from all legally available funds. Key Rating Drivers Positive Operations: The college consistently generates a strongly positive operating margin resulting in healthy debt service coverage. Healthy Liquidity: Available funds in 2010 reached approximately $44 million, equal to 91% of both debt and operating expenses; fairly comparable to the average for the rating category. Revenue Concentration: Like many small private institutions, the college's operations are funded almost entirely from student generated revenues; a disproportionately high 90% of the college's students are from New York State. Increasing Enrollment Despite Competition: FTE enrollment has increased at an average annual growth rate of approximately 2% since fall 2007. The college's matriculation rate remains low, reflective of the competitive landscape in which it operates. Variable-Rate Exposure: Approximately 57% of the college's outstanding debt is variable rate, which is high for the 'A-' rating category. Credit Profile Positive Operations The college consistently produces a positive operating margin. Since fiscal 2003, the operating margin averaged 16.3%. Tuition increases and increased headcount are the primary drivers of the historically strong performance. While the fiscal 2011 operating margin was still very solid at approximately 12.0%, modest declines relative to historical levels are largely attributable to increasing student aid needs and lower investment earnings. According to management, the college's tuition rate remains competitive with its peer group of regional private institutions. For fall 2010, total costs of attending Mount Saint Mary College, including room and board, were $35,200 per year. Improving Liquidity Available funds, defined as cash and investments not permanently restricted, reached $54.9 million in 2011 (on an unaudited basis), or 108% of operating expenses and 116% of debt, reflecting improvement over the prior year. The 2011 level includes some funds that have been subsequently paid to acquire The Dominican Center from the Dominican Sisters, at a cost of $5 million. However, net of this payment, there continues to be improvement in the college's liquidity position. The college's investment portfolio, which includes available funds, is conservative and diversely invested. The largest components are domestic equity (31%), fixed income (23%) and international equity (17%). The college has no exposure to illiquid alternative assets classes such as private equity or hedge funds. An industry standard investment spending policy (5% of the trailing 12-quarter average market value) facilitates growth in balance sheet resources over time. Increasingly Manageable Debt Burden The college's debt burden remains fairly high, though it declined to 6.2% in fiscal 2010. While there may be a modest amount of additional debt incurred over the next few years to address student housing needs, no definitive plans have been identified. Given the strength of annual financial performance, Fitch does not expect this additional debt will affect the college's ability to cover debt carrying charges from operations. During fiscal 2010, coverage of debt service from net available income equaled a strong 3.9 times (x). In addition to the 2003 fixed-rate bonds, the college has approximately $27.5 million of outstanding variable-rate bonds that were issued in 2005. In conjunction with the 2005 bonds, the college has a letter of credit from JPMorgan Chase which expires in 2013. To hedge the interest rate risk, the college entered into an interest rate swap agreement with Deutsche Bank, which runs through 2035. The college has no posting requirements associated with the swap. Founded in 1959 by the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Newburgh, Mount Saint Mary College is a private independent liberal arts college, located in Newburgh, New York. The college is relatively small, with a total headcount enrollment of 2,689 in fall 2011. Approximately 90% of students are New York State residents, with approximately 80% of freshman residing on campus. Contact: Primary Analyst Joanne Ferrigan Director Fitch, Inc. +1 212-908-0723 One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Colin Walsh Director +1 212-908-0767 Committee Chairperson Douglas Kilcommons Senior Director and Sector Head +1 212-908-0740 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))