(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- Italy-based heavy materials group Buzzi Unicem (BZU.MI) continues to
experience ongoing tough market conditions with attendant pressure on prices.
-- As a result, we no longer believe that there will be a significant
recovery in the Buzzi group's credit metrics over the short term.
-- We are therefore lowering our ratings on Buzzi Unicem and its
subsidiary Dyckerhoff AG to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the group's credit metrics
should stabilize, but that improvements are unlikely to be sufficient for a
return to an investment-grade rating in the short term.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 27, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings
on Italy-based heavy materials manufacturer Buzzi Unicem SpA (Buzzi) and
German subsidiary Dyckerhoff AG to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is
stable.
The downgrade reflects our view that Buzzi's Standard & Poor's-adjusted credit
measures are unlikely to recover to the levels we consider commensurate with
an investment-grade rating in the short term. We also view the group's limited
covenant headroom, in combination with sizable debt maturities that include
Dyckerhoff's mezzanine debt, as a risk that could lead to less-than-adequate
liquidity.
We believe that the group will continue to face significant pressure on
margins and cash flows, given our expectations that end-market conditions will
remain difficult over the rest of 2011 and likely 2012, particularly in the
U.S. and Italy.
Although Dyckerhoff's stand-alone credit profile continues to be stronger than
that of Buzzi, the ratings on Dyckerhoff are capped by those on Buzzi. This is
because of Dyckerhoff's strong integration within the Buzzi group and our
assumption that if need be, Dyckerhoff would provide support to Buzzi through
dividend payouts, as was the case in 2010.
In our view, the Buzzi group's credit metrics should stabilize by year-end
2011, with FFO to debt in the region of 20%. We believe that operating
performance in 2012 will continue to suffer from depressed end markets, making
a return to investment-grade credit metrics unlikely in the short term. The
outlook also incorporates the assumption that our concerns over liquidity will
be tackled in the near term.
Downside rating pressure could arise should Buzzi fail to address its
liquidity in a timely manner, in particular the very tight covenant headroom
on its USPP debt and the upcoming refinancing of the EUR233 million due on the
mezzanine loan. Although we consider it to be less likely, downside pressure
on the ratings could also arise should the group experience further margin
pressure due to a combination of continued sluggish volumes and further
pressure on prices.
Ratings upside would be conditional on a restoration of credit metrics in line
with a solid significant financial risk profile--for example, FFO to debt
sustained at, or above, 25%. This would likely result from a strong and
sustainable recovery in the group's high-profit markets such as Eastern Europe
and/or the U.S.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global
Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers:
Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44)
20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm
(46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009.
Primary Credit Analyst: Terence Smiyan, London (44) 20-7176-6304;
terence_smiyan@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Sabine Gromer, London (44) 20 7176 6010;
sabine_gromer@standardandpoors.com
Recovery Analyst: Franck Rizzoli, London;
Franck_Rizzoli@standardandpoors.com
Additional Contact: Industrial Ratings Europe;
CorporateFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))