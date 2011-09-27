(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- Italy-based heavy materials group Buzzi Unicem ( BZU.MI ) continues to experience ongoing tough market conditions with attendant pressure on prices.

-- As a result, we no longer believe that there will be a significant recovery in the Buzzi group's credit metrics over the short term.

-- We are therefore lowering our ratings on Buzzi Unicem and its subsidiary Dyckerhoff AG to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the group's credit metrics should stabilize, but that improvements are unlikely to be sufficient for a return to an investment-grade rating in the short term. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 27, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Italy-based heavy materials manufacturer Buzzi Unicem SpA (Buzzi) and German subsidiary Dyckerhoff AG to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is stable. The downgrade reflects our view that Buzzi's Standard & Poor's-adjusted credit measures are unlikely to recover to the levels we consider commensurate with an investment-grade rating in the short term. We also view the group's limited covenant headroom, in combination with sizable debt maturities that include Dyckerhoff's mezzanine debt, as a risk that could lead to less-than-adequate liquidity. We believe that the group will continue to face significant pressure on margins and cash flows, given our expectations that end-market conditions will remain difficult over the rest of 2011 and likely 2012, particularly in the U.S. and Italy. Although Dyckerhoff's stand-alone credit profile continues to be stronger than that of Buzzi, the ratings on Dyckerhoff are capped by those on Buzzi. This is because of Dyckerhoff's strong integration within the Buzzi group and our assumption that if need be, Dyckerhoff would provide support to Buzzi through dividend payouts, as was the case in 2010. In our view, the Buzzi group's credit metrics should stabilize by year-end 2011, with FFO to debt in the region of 20%. We believe that operating performance in 2012 will continue to suffer from depressed end markets, making a return to investment-grade credit metrics unlikely in the short term. The outlook also incorporates the assumption that our concerns over liquidity will be tackled in the near term. Downside rating pressure could arise should Buzzi fail to address its liquidity in a timely manner, in particular the very tight covenant headroom on its USPP debt and the upcoming refinancing of the EUR233 million due on the mezzanine loan. Although we consider it to be less likely, downside pressure on the ratings could also arise should the group experience further margin pressure due to a combination of continued sluggish volumes and further pressure on prices. Ratings upside would be conditional on a restoration of credit metrics in line with a solid significant financial risk profile--for example, FFO to debt sustained at, or above, 25%. This would likely result from a strong and sustainable recovery in the group's high-profit markets such as Eastern Europe and/or the U.S. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

