June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on 10
classes of certificates linked to International Business Machines Corp.
debentures to 'AA-' from 'A+' (see list). The upgraded certificates relate to
two International Business Machines Corp.-related transactions.
The ratings are dependent on our rating on the underlying security supporting
the certificates. Eight of the exposed certificates are dependent on
International Business Machines Corp.'s 7.125% senior debentures due Dec. 1,
2096 ('AA-'), and two are dependent on International Business Machines Corp.'s
5.875% debentures due Nov. 29, 2032 ('AA-').
Today's rating actions reflect the May 30, 2012, raising of our rating on the
underlying securities to 'AA-' from 'A+'. We may take subsequent rating
actions on these transactions due to changes in our rating assigned to the
underlying securities.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- International Business Machines Corp. Upgraded To 'AA-' As Business
Shifts To Software And Services, published May 30, 2012.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1,
2006.
-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Criteria
Related To Global Synthetic Securities, published Oct. 1, 2006.
RATINGS RAISED
Ratings Dependent On International Business Machines Corp.'s 7.125% senior
debentures due Dec. 1, 2096 ('AA-')
CorTS Trust V for IBM Debentures
US$41.2 mil notional amount .725% corporate backed trust securities I/O
certificates series 2006-1
Class To From
CorTS AA- A+
I/O AA- A+
CorTS Trust VI for IBM Debentures
US$60 mil corporate backed trust securities
Class To From
CorTS AA- A+
I/O AA- A+
Public STEERS Series 1998 IBM-Z2 Trust
US$95 mil trust certs ser 1998 IBM-Z2 due 06/01/2018
Class To From
A AA- sf A+ sf
B AA- sf A+ sf
Structured Asset Trust Unit Repkgs (SATURNS) IBM Debenture-Bckd 2001-1
US$49.662 mil Callable Units series 2001-1
Class To From
Units AA- A+
Trust Certificates (TRUCs) Series 2001-2
US$29.969 mil trust certificates series 2001-2
Class To From
A-1 AA- A+
Ratings dependent on International Business Machines Corp.'s 5.875% debentures
due November 29, 2032 ('AA-')
CorTS Trust for International Business Machines Corp. Debentures
US$38 mil certificates series 2004-3
Class To From
A AA- A+
B AA- A+
(New York Ratings Team)