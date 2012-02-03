(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BB-'
long-term corporate credit rating to Atlantic Canada-based cable TV services
provider, Bragg Communications Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we
assigned our 'BB' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Bragg's proposed
C$1.75 billion equivalent senior secured bank facilities, which comprise a C$150
million revolver and C$1.6 billion equivalent of term loans. A '2' recovery
rating indicates our expectations of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event
of default. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale on Bragg, see
the research report to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, immediately following this media release.) "Bragg will use net proceeds
from the planned debt issuance to repay existing debt obligations, purchase
certain cable and telecommunication assets, and to pay a one-time dividend to
its parent Oxford Communications Inc.," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Madhav Hari. We expect the refinancing to be completed by March 2012. The
ratings on Bragg reflect what we view as its aggressive financial risk profile
characterized by weak pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio and weak cash flow
protection credit measures given high ongoing capital expenditures for network
expansion and growth initiatives. The ratings also reflect our view of an
aggressive financial policy owing to the company's historically high tolerance
for debt within its capital structure. The ratings on Bragg, however, benefit
from what we see as the company's fair business risk profile supported by its
strong and defensible market position as the incumbent provider of cable
television and related services in Atlantic Canada, industry-leading penetration
of revenue generating units, favorable prospect for growth in the near term, and
the company's demonstrated ability to sustain industry-leading profit margins.
Tempering factors, in our opinion, include the company's smaller size,
operations in smaller markets with less attractive household densities, and
somewhat high geographic concentration of cash flow. The company also faces the
prospect of rising triple-play competition from large telecom rivals
(principally, Bell Aliant Inc. ), ongoing competition from
direct-to-home (DTH) satellite television providers, increasing market
saturation for its current offerings, risks from technological substitution (for
video and fixed-line voice), and the potential for execution challenges with
respect to certain new initiatives. Privately held Bragg is the smallest of the
five large cable operators in Canada. Based in Halifax, N.S., the company
provides analog and digital cable television, high-speed Internet, and telephone
services to its customers primarily under the EastLink brand. Bragg operates in
nine Canadian provinces, with about half of its subscriber base in Atlantic
Canada and the remainder spread out over Ontario and western Canada. Bragg's
ownership by direct parent Oxford, and ultimately by the Bragg family, has a
neutral overall impact on the ratings at present. The stable outlook reflects
our expectation that, in the next couple of years, improving cash flow at
Bragg's mature core cable operations should be sufficient to fund its growth
initiatives while allowing for modest debt reduction. Under these parameters, we
expect the company's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio to improve to the lower-end
of the range we expect for our aggressive financial risk profile assessment.
Rising subscriber losses combined with margin pressure in the core cable
operations (from rising triple-play competition from telecom rivals) or
additional shareholder distributions, which weakens adjusted debt to EBITDA by
1x from our current expectations, could lead us to lower the ratings on Bragg.
Upside for the ratings is constrained given increasing competitive risks,
potential time to deleverage to our targets, and limited history of free
operating cash flow on a sustained basis.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)