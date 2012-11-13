Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following limited tax general obligation bonds for Buena Vista Township, Michigan (the township): --$2.96 million limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds affirmed at 'BBB'. In addition, Fitch affirms the implied unlimited tax general obligation rating at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured in the fist instance from tax increment revenues collected by the township's Downtown Development Authority. The township has also pledged its limited tax, full faith and credit as additional security for the payment of the principal and interest, subject to applicable constitutional, statutory and charter tax rate limitations. KEY RATING DRIVERS ECONOMY SHOWING SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT: Investment by local employers is taking place and the county unemployment rates have declined from previously high levels. ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Despite declines in revenues the township continues to maintain an adequate general fund balance through careful budgeting and meaningful expenditure reductions. WEAK SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: Demographics are weak, characterized by declining population, below average wealth levels and high poverty levels. CONCENTRATED TAX BASE: The township's tax base is highly concentrated and directly linked to the automotive industry. MODERATE DEBT LEVELS: The city's debt profile is moderate but should remain manageable given no plans for future debt issuance. Amortization is below average and carrying costs consume a manageable portion of the township's general fund budget. SOLID TIF REVENUES: TIF district revenues continue to be sufficient to repay the outstanding debt without general fund support. Projections indicate that revenue will remain adequate to repay the bonds through maturity (April 1, 2032). The captured taxable value amount has remained relatively stable. CREDIT PROFILE SLIGHT ECONOMIC IMPROVEMENT The township is located in the northeast portion of Saginaw County and has significant ties to the automotive industry. Nexteer, an automotive parts supplier, is the largest taxpayer and employer. Nexteer is currently in the midst of a $150 million investment in its existing headquarters in the township and is considering a $60 million investment in a new electronic steering system which could add 325 jobs, which would add some stability to the concentrated tax and employment base. Additionally, the township was awarded a $500,000 federal grant for development which may spur economic activity. Unemployment data for the township is not available; Saginaw County's unemployment rate of 7.6% at September 2012 compares favorably to the state rate of 9.3% and is on par with the U.S. rate. BELOW-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS Township wealth levels are well below average with 2010 per capita income 65% and 59% of the state and national averages, respectively. The poverty level at 30% is more than double the state and national average. Population continues to decline, totaling 8,676 in 2010, a decrease of 16% since 2000. CONCENTRATED TAX BASE Taxable values (TV) increased approximately 12% in 2011 reversing the substantial declines recorded in 2010. However, the increase is attributed to properties added to the tax roll that were previously exempt. The township expects very modest TV growth going forward. The tax base is highly concentrated, with the top 10 taxpayers comprising 44% of TV, with Nexteer the largest at almost 30%. ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Property tax and state shared revenues are the general fund's main sources of revenue accounting for 30% and 26%, respectively. Both have experienced downward pressure in recent years. As the township is operating at the maximum allowable millage significant revenue growth is not likely. Positively, in November 2011, voters approved by 64% an additional 2.0 mill levy for police and fire which will provide some general fund flexibility. Additionally, the township has taken steps necessary to preserve state funding levels by complying with the state's Economic Vitality Incentive Program (EVIP), which provides funding for localities that implement shared services or other efficiencies. The first EVIP payment was received in 2011, which offset most of the decline in state revenue sharing. Due to its limited revenue raising options, the township has relied on curtailing expenses in order to maintain balanced operations. Since 2007, total general fund expenditures have remained relatively flat due to non-essential cost reductions as well as staffing cutbacks; the reductions have left the township with little flexibility for additional savings. In 2011, the general fund recorded a small deficit of $66,000 (2% of spending) after transfers to the police and fire funds. The 2.0 mill additional levy for police and fire will result in smaller transfers from the general fund. The unrestricted balance (sum of committed, assigned and unassigned under GASB 54) totaled $232,000 or 6.9% of spending compared to an unreserved balance of $565,000 or 16.7% of spending in 2010. Through September 2012, expenses are $15,000 below budget and revenues are on track. Management expects to end 2012 with a $25,000 surplus after transfers and a general fund balance of 18% of expenditures, compared to 18.6% in 2011. Given the township's conservative budget practices Fitch believes the estimates are reasonable. MODERATE DEBT LEVELS The township's overall debt levels are moderate at $2,420 per capita and 3.9% of total market value; currently there are no plans for additional debt. Amortization is below average with 40% of debt retired in 10 years. Pensions are provided through an agent multiple-employer defined benefit plan. Annual required payments have historically been paid in full and represent a moderate 10.5% of general fund expenditures. Using a 7% rate of return the retirement plan was 70% funded as of December 2011. Other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are provided on a pay-go basis and comprise 3.3% of general fund expenditures. Total carrying costs for debt service, pensions and OPEB are manageable at 23.5%. SOLID TIF REVENUES TIF revenues currently cover debt service 2.0 times and current projections from the county assessor show adequate TIF revenues to cover debt service over the life of the bonds.