OVERVIEW
-- On Oct. 25, 2012, we revised our outlook to negative from stable on
Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine-Banque (CFCAL-Banque;
A/Negative/A-1).
-- Our covered bond ratings on the Obligations Foncieres issued by Credit
Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine - Societe de Credit Foncier are
one notch above our rating on the program's sponsor, CFCAL-Banque.
-- Consequently, we have revised our outlook on the covered bonds issued
by Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de Lorraine - Societe de Credit
Foncier (CFCAL-SCF) to reflect the outlook on CFCAL-Banque.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today revised its outlook to negative from stable on its ratings on the
covered bond program and related series of Obligations Foncieres (OFs; French
legislation-enabled covered bonds) issued by Credit Foncier et Communal
d'Alsace et de Lorraine - Societe de Credit Foncier (CFCAL-SCF) (see list
below).
The issuer is a "societe de credit foncier" (SCF; a special-purpose financial
institution) owned by Credit Foncier et Communal d'Alsace et de
Lorraine-Banque (CFCAL-Banque; A/Negative/A-1).
On Oct. 25, 2012, we revised our outlook on CFCAL-Banque to negative from
stable (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising
Economic Risks," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Consequently, we have today revised our outlook on CFCAL-SCF's covered bond
program and related series of OFs to reflect the covered bonds' exposure to
the program's sponsor, CFCAL-Banque. We uplift the rating on the OFs from that
on CFCAL-Banque, to which we deem CFCAL-SCF a core subsidiary.
According to our asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk criteria, CFCAL-SCF's
OFs could achieve up to seven notches of uplift above the credit rating on
CFCAL-Banque (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing
Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk," published Dec. 16, 2009). This is based on our
assessment of the covered bonds' ALMM risk classification as "low" and our
categorization of the program in category 1.
However, the difference between the rating on the OFs and the credit rating on
CFCAL-Banque is limited to one notch. This is based on our assessment of
CFCAL-SCF's and CFCAL-Banque's operational and administrative risks. These
include a lack of segregation between the SCF and the bank's systems, cash
flows and accounts, as well as the limited size of the bank's operations.
Furthermore, according to our criteria "Covered Bonds Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions" and "Counterparty Risk
Framework Methodology and Assumptions," both published on May 31, 2012, the
ratings on the program and series are also linked by way of a one-notch uplift
to that on CFCAL-Banque due to its swap exposures. The ratings are also
weak-linked to that on the transaction's liquidity facility provider Credit
Mutuel Arkea (A+/Negative/A-1).
Therefore, the ratings on the OFs are effectively capped at one notch above
that on the bank.
As a result, today's outlook revision on the covered bonds program and OFs
issued by CFCAL-SCF follows that on CFCAL-Banque on Oct. 25, 2012. No other
rating action was taken.
