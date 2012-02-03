(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 3 - Despite positive U.S. economic numbers and narrowing spreads, uncertainty about haircuts on Greek debt and the timing of a resolution to the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) crisis are keeping investors risk averse, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Distressed S&P Report: The U.S. Distress Ratio Declines To 15.3% Debt Monitor: The U.S. Distress Ratio Decreased To 15.3% In January." "Amid these conditions, the distress ratio decreased to 15.3% on Jan. 18 from 16.6% on Dec. 9," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "The distress ratio had increased from May through October and reached its highest point since October 2009 of 19.3% on Oct. 14." It decreased slightly in the subsequent months but remains higher than the levels reached in August and September--when fears of a eurozone sovereign default caused it to spike. Standard & Poor's distress ratio is the number of distressed securities divided by the total number of speculative-grade-rated issues. Distressed credits are speculative-grade-rated issues that have option-adjusted spreads of more than 1,000 basis points relative to U.S. Treasuries. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Global Fixed Income Research: Diane Vazza, New York (1) 212-438-2760;

