Overview -- Carbon and graphite manufacturer GrafTech International Ltd. intends to issue $300 million of new senior unsecured notes due 2020. The company expects to use the proceeds to reduce its outstanding revolver borrowings. -- We are assigning a 'BB+' issue-level rating to the proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes with a recovery rating of '4'. At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on GrafTech. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that GrafTech's credit metrics will likely remain at levels that we would consider to be in line for the rating despite the weakness in its European business. Rating Action On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) to Parma, Ohio-based GrafTech International Ltd.'s proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on GrafTech. The outlook is stable. We expect the company to use the proceeds from the proposed issuance to repay part of its outstanding revolver balance. Rationale The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our expectation that the average price of graphite electrodes, the company's primary product, will be up about 11% to 12% in 2012, based on current market prices. This is despite our expectations that sales volumes will decline because customers are destocking, a consequence of the decline in steel production due to the slower-than-anticipated economic recovery. We expect slightly higher revenues and electrode volumes in 2013, in line with our forecasts of 1.8% GDP growth in the U.S. and no growth in the Eurozone. Therefore, we expect GrafTech will generate about $270 million in EBITDA in both 2012 and 2013. Consequently, we expect debt-to-EBITDA to remain below 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt about 30%--levels we consider commensurate with our view of the company's "intermediate" financial risk. The ratings on GrafTech reflect the combination of what Standard & Poor's considers to be the company's "fair" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk profiles. The ratings also reflect the company's significant exposure to the cyclical steel industry, a high degree of supplier concentration, and continued raw material cost pressures. Still, the company maintains a good market position in graphite electrodes and has consistently generated healthy operating margins. In addition, during the past several years, the company has materially reduced its book debt through free cash flow generation, which has resulted in an intermediate financial risk profile. GrafTech manufactures carbon-based materials for use in various industrial applications. Its industrial materials segment, which includes the graphite electrodes business, accounts for over 90% of operating income. Graphite electrodes are primarily used in electric arc furnaces, making the company vulnerable to the cyclical steel industry. It also contributes to volatile performance and cash flows. GrafTech, and the graphite electrode industry as a whole, faces significant raw material costs, particularly for needle coke, a key component of these electrodes. Despite the company's ongoing cost-reduction initiatives, GrafTech's average manufacturing cost for graphite electrodes has increased in the past several years. Needle coke producers have pricing power because there is a relatively constrained supply. We believe cost pressures will likely continue for GrafTech, although its acquisition of Seadrift Coke L.P. does provide some insulation. We believe GrafTech will eventually source as much as 50% of its needle coke needs internally. GrafTech has a supply agreement with ConocoPhillips through December 2013 for the needle coke it needs to produce its electrodes. Despite cost increases, GrafTech has generated good margins on its electrode sales, resulting in firmwide EBITDA margins of more than 20% in each of the past three years; we expect this trend to continue. Liquidity We view GrafTech's liquidity profile as "adequate." Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- Sources of cash will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months; -- Sources of cash will be greater than uses even if EBITDA declines by 30%; and -- There is sufficient headroom under the company's covenants for EBITDA to decline by 20% without causing the company to breach its financial covenants. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had total liquidity, pro forma for the transaction, of about $428 million, consisting of about $16 million in balance sheet cash and $412 million of availability on its $570 million revolving credit facility due 2016. The company expects capital spending of about $125 million in 2012, about 15% less than it spent in 2011, to fulfill its maintenance requirements at existing facilities. We expect free operating cash flow (FOCF) to be about negative $30 million in 2012 as the slowdown in the Eurozone causes working capital to be a $75 million use of cash, primarily from higher than expected levels of inventory due to lower sales volumes. We expect 2013 FOCF to be positive, assuming capital spending is in the $150 million area and a decline in inventory levels to more normalized amounts, causes working capital to be a source of cash of about $40 million. As of Sept. 30, 2012, pro forma for the transaction, the company was in compliance with covenants governing its bank credit facilities, which include a senior secured leverage covenant of 2.25x and an interest coverage covenant of 3x. Given our operating assumptions, we expect continued compliance with these covenants with at least a 20% cushion. Near-term debt maturities in the capital structure are minimal until 2015, when the company's $200 million in senior subordinated notes mature. GrafTech did not pay any cash dividends in 2011, and the company has no plans to pay any cash dividends in the near future. The company maintains a share repurchase program authorization for up to 10 million shares. We expect that purchases under the new program may take place from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, as conditions warrant. We would consider, debt-financed share repurchases an increase in credit risk. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on GrafTech's proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 is 'BB+' (same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that GrafTech's credit metrics are likely to remain at levels that we would consider to be in line for the rating despite the weakness in the company's European business. Specifically, we expect debt-to-EBITDA of about 2.5x and FFO-to-debt of about 30%. These metrics are driven by our expectation that prices for electrodes will increase by 11%-12%, despite a decline in steel production due to the slower-than-anticipated economic recovery. We could downgrade the company if GrafTech generates materially weaker-than-expected operating results, due to lower volumes sold from declining steel production, assumes significantly more debt to fund additional acquisitions or share repurchases, or credit metrics deteriorate beyond our expectations. Specifically, we could lower the rating if debt leverage increases and is sustained above 3x, which could occur if gross margins unexpectedly decline to less than 23%. An upgrade seems less likely any time soon, given our assessment of the company's fair business risk profile. We believe that raising the rating would likely require a strengthening of the company's business risk profile through growth and significantly improved end-market diversification without any major increase in debt. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed GrafTech International Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- New Rating GrafTech International Ltd. Senior Unsecured US$300 mil 5.75% nts due 11/15/2020 BB+ Recovery Rating 4