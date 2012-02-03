(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We believe Springleaf Finance Corp. will have difficulty meeting its unsecured debt maturities in 2012 without securitizing a large amount of assets, significantly scaling back its originations, or conducting a distressed debt exchange.

-- We lowered our issuer credit rating on Springleaf and our issue credit rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC' from 'B'. We also lowered our issue credit ratings on the company's senior secured debt to 'CCC+' from 'B+' and on its preferred debt to 'CC' from 'CCC-'.

-- The outlook on the issuer credit rating is negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the firm could come under funding pressure if securitizations or other funding options prove difficult to execute in 2012 pressure.

Feb 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its issuer credit rating on Springleaf Finance Corp. and its issue credit rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC' from 'B'. Standard & Poor's also said that it lowered its issue credit ratings on Springfield's senior secured debt to 'CCC+' from 'B+' and on the company's preferred debt to 'CC' from 'CCC-'. The outlook on Springleaf's issuer credit rating is negative. Springleaf's announcement that it will shut down about 60 branches and stop lending in 14 states highlights the operating, funding, and liquidity challenges that the firm faces as it works to pay down the $2 billion of debt coming due in 2012 and to establish a stable long-term funding strategy. The downgrade also reflects the company's poor earnings, exposure to weak residential markets and uncertainty about its ability to refinance debt or securitize assets over the coming year. We believe that should its funding or securitization options become unavailable, the company will not have enough liquidity to survive 2012, and in that case a distressed debt exchange would be likely. The company has retained financial advisors to assess its options. "Springleaf's profitability is strained," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jeffrey Zaun. "Although new originations have been largely non-real-estate related, Springleaf's largest portfolio exposure is to the troubled housing market." On the basis of purchase accounting adopted because of Fortress Investment Group's acquisition of the firm, Springleaf suffered pretax losses of $244 million through the first three quarters of 2011. We expect losses to continue at least through the second half of 2012. Even if Springleaf is able to fund its operations through 2012, the firm faces significant debt maturities in each of the next two years. "The negative outlook reflects our view that if securitizations or other funding options prove difficult in 2012, then the firm could come under significant liquidity pressure," said Mr. Zaun. We believe that Springleaf's current sources of liquidity should be sufficient through the first half of 2012. But funding stress could pressure management to enter a debt exchange, which we would likely view as distressed. We could downgrade Springleaf if weakened repayments or market disruptions make such a distressed exchange more likely. If management were to enter into a debt exchange that we viewed as distressed, we would lower the issuer credit rating to 'SD' (selective default). If management can demonstrate liquidity by obtaining secured debt against its non-real-estate loans, and return the firm to a modicum of profitability, we could revise the outlook to stable. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

