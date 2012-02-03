(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- We believe Springleaf Finance Corp. will have difficulty meeting its
unsecured debt maturities in 2012 without securitizing a large amount of
assets, significantly scaling back its originations, or conducting a
distressed debt exchange.
-- We lowered our issuer credit rating on Springleaf and our issue credit
rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC' from 'B'. We also
lowered our issue credit ratings on the company's senior secured debt to
'CCC+' from 'B+' and on its preferred debt to 'CC' from 'CCC-'.
-- The outlook on the issuer credit rating is negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the firm could come under
funding pressure if securitizations or other funding options prove difficult
to execute in 2012 pressure.
Springleaf's announcement that it will shut down about 60 branches and stop
lending in 14 states highlights the operating, funding, and liquidity
challenges that the firm faces as it works to pay down the $2 billion of debt
coming due in 2012 and to establish a stable long-term funding strategy. The
downgrade also reflects the company's poor earnings, exposure to weak
residential markets and uncertainty about its ability to refinance debt or
securitize assets over the coming year. We believe that should its funding or
securitization options become unavailable, the company will not have enough
liquidity to survive 2012, and in that case a distressed debt exchange would
be likely. The company has retained financial advisors to assess its options.
"Springleaf's profitability is strained," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Jeffrey Zaun. "Although new originations have been largely
non-real-estate related, Springleaf's largest portfolio exposure is to the
troubled housing market." On the basis of purchase accounting adopted because
of Fortress Investment Group's acquisition of the firm, Springleaf suffered
pretax losses of $244 million through the first three quarters of 2011. We
expect losses to continue at least through the second half of 2012. Even if
Springleaf is able to fund its operations through 2012, the firm faces
significant debt maturities in each of the next two years.
"The negative outlook reflects our view that if securitizations or other
funding options prove difficult in 2012, then the firm could come under
significant liquidity pressure," said Mr. Zaun. We believe that Springleaf's
current sources of liquidity should be sufficient through the first half of
2012. But funding stress could pressure management to enter a debt exchange,
which we would likely view as distressed.
We could downgrade Springleaf if weakened repayments or market disruptions
make such a distressed exchange more likely. If management were to enter into
a debt exchange that we viewed as distressed, we would lower the issuer credit
rating to 'SD' (selective default). If management can demonstrate liquidity by
obtaining secured debt against its non-real-estate loans, and return the firm
to a modicum of profitability, we could revise the outlook to stable.
