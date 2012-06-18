(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Toronto-based electronic manufacturing services provider Celestica Inc. (BB/Stable/--) are unchanged following the company's announcement today that it will wind down its manufacturing services for its largest customer, Research in Motion Limited (RIM; not rated). RIM is a leading global provider of wireless products and services marketed under the BlackBerry brand. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, RIM represented about 19% of Celestica's overall revenue. Celestica expects to complete the aforementioned wind-down over the next three to six months. Standard & Poor's has always considered Celestica's large exposure to RIM as an important driver of its "fair" business risk profile. Although the loss of a substantial portion of RIM's business will meaningfully affect Celestica's revenue in the near term, we believe the effect on the company's gross profit and recurring cash flow will be less significant owing to the high volume/lower value nature of the device manufacturing business, which offers structurally lower margins. Still, we believe that the company could be challenged to offset these losses in the near term as well as mitigate meaningful fixed costs through restructuring initiatives. Following RIM's exit, customer concentration at Celestica should however improve, although its overall scale of operations would arguably weaken compared to other large peers. Nonetheless, Celestica's relatively strong balance sheet with no third-party debt and cash balances of about C$650 million at the end of March 31, 2012, provide solid support for the ratings, in our opinion. Celestica has noted that it does not expect restructuring charges aimed at realigning its cost structure (to address the RIM revenue loss) to exceed US$35 million, prior to any recoveries. Pro forma for the loss of RIM's manufacturing service business, we expect Celestica's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio to weaken only modestly (to about 0.7x) and its liquidity to remain healthy. (New York Ratings Team)