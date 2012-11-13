Nov 13 () - Fitch affirms the ratings on the following revenue
bonds of the Pima County Metropolitan Domestic Water Improvement District (the
district):
--Approximately $25.6 million in outstanding water revenue bonds at 'AA-';
--Approximately $12.7 million outstanding water revenue refunding subordinate
lien bonds at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a first lien on and pledge of the net revenues of the
district's water system. The subordinate lien bonds are payable from and secured
by the net revenues of the district's water system after payment of all amounts
required by the senior lien bond resolution
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PROFILE: Despite continued strong operating margins,
coverage levels have narrowed due to increased debt levels and are now
marginally adequate at the current rating level.
AMPLE WATER SUPPLY: Water supplies are sufficient to meet long-term demand in
the service area; however the utilization of Central Arizona Project water
supply will be accompanied by additional capital needs.
ELEVATED DEBT BURDEN: Debt ratios are high for the rating category due to
initial acquisitions costs; rapid debt amortization somewhat offset the
district's high debt load.
ABOVE-AVERAGE RATES: Rates are high relative to median household income levels
(MHI), which may limit future rate flexibility.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
DETERIORATION OF FINANCIAL POSITION: The sufficiency and timeliness of future
rate increases is a key consideration to maintaining the system's current
financial profile and rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
SOUND FINANCIAL METRICS
Financial performance has been sound, with senior lien annual debt service (ADS)
coverage levels at 2.1 times (x) and all-in coverage of 1.6x in fiscal 2011.
Unaudited results for fiscal 2012 show senior lien ADS coverage at 1.6x and
all-in coverage of 1.3x. The weakening of coverage is due to continued decline
in water consumption, contributing to a 5.9% or $1 million decline in operating
revenue, combined with an increase in debt service costs of more than $920,000.
Fiscal 2012 all-in coverage is below the 'AA' category median of 1.9x.
Fiscal 2012 unaudited results show improvement in the district's cash position
with cash balances over $4 million, equating to over 270 DCOH. Given modest
anticipated use of pay-go for district capital projects, Fitch expects reserves
to remain at comparable, if not slightly higher levels over the next five years.
PARTNERING TO ACCESS CENTRAL ARIZONA PROJECT (CAP) WATER
The district currently relies on groundwater resources, but the water table is
declining, necessitating treatment and use of the district's CAP water for
consumptive purposes. The district is looking to partner with another other
local supplier to construct a CAP distribution/treatment facility, though
implementation has been delayed as a result of the decline in growth and reduced
water consumption.
A $3340 million debt issuance would be needed to finance the district's portion
of the CAP facility costs, though the project could get further delayed if water
consumption and revenues do not rebound. Without the $33 million debt issuance
for the CAP project, capital needs are $6 million through fiscal 2015 as the
district is holding off on most capital projects due to the decline in area
development. Most of the capital funding is provided from the previously issued
bonds and state revolving loan proceeds.
GROWING DEBT BURDEN
District leverage ratios are high due to prior acquisition of several
neighboring systems and are expected to remain so given the current and possible
future debt issuance plans. However debt amortization is rapid with over 90% of
all debt being paid off in 20 years.
DECLINING RATE FLEXIBILITY
The average monthly residential water bill is currently above Fitch's
affordability threshold at 1.1% of MHI (assuming usage of 10,000 gallons per
month), and annual rate increases ranging from 3% to 8% are currently being
forecast. Fitch will closely monitor what - if any - impact the CAP water
project will have on rate affordability and the district's financial metrics.
The district enacted an RTA fee in June 2009 to pay the costs of relocating
water lines in the right-of-way of road projects. The fee generated just over
$800,000 in revenues in fiscal 2010 and is pledged for debt service. The fee was
up for renewal by the Board of Directors in June 2011, at which time it was
extended for the life of the bonds.
The district successfully acquired water system assets and service areas of
Diablo Village Water Company and Thim Utility Company in December 2009. The
acquisitions added approximately 1,400 connections to the system, helping to
offset the modest number of new connections to the existing system in fiscal
2010.
AMPLE WATER SUPPLY
Raw water is currently provided exclusively through groundwater pumped from 36
wells. The district is certified by the state regulatory agency to have an
assured water supply for 100 years in order to meet district consumptive demands
based upon the district's available groundwater rights and its access to
groundwater supplies.
Additionally, the district is entitled to 13,460 acre-feet of CAP water. The CAP
water is currently utilized for recharge of the aquifer outside of the district
service area, but plans are to convey it directly to the system in the next few
years.
The district's service area encompasses approximately 26 square miles in Pima
County, AZ, serving a predominantly residential customer base of approximately
19,700 and an estimated population of over 50,000. Pima county wealth levels, as
measured by MHI, are roughly 90% of the state and 88% of the national averages.
The most recent county unemployment rate for July 2012 improved to 7.7%,
compared to 9.0% the prior year. Local unemployment figures compare favorably
to the state average of 8.7% and the national average of 8.6% for July 2012.
