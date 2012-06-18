June 18 - Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria report for rating thermal power projects, applying to a broad range of projects including newly constructed or existing, gas-fired or coal-fired, individual or portfolio, fully contracted or merchant projects. The latest criteria replace the existing criteria published on June 20, 2011 without modifying Fitch's analytical approach. No changes to the ratings of existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the application of the updated rating criteria. Based on Fitch's experience, the key risk factors affecting the credit quality of thermal power projects include: -- Completion Risk: The likelihood of completing the project on time, on budget and meeting required performance goals; -- Operation Risk: Stability of technical performance and sufficiency of operations and maintenance costs and budgets; -- Supply Risk: Ability to obtain fuel at an economic price to deliver power to off-taker or power market; -- Revenue Risk: Revenue stability based on capacity and power prices and dispatch risk; -- Debt Structure: Terms and conditions of debt repayment, including structural features; -- Debt Service: Stability of cash flows to meet debt service requirements. The updated criteria report outlines how Fitch evaluates these risk factors in its rating analysis. The report includes a summary of the attributes Fitch considers in assessing the risk factors as 'stronger,' 'midrange,' or 'weaker' for thermal power project finance transactions. The criteria report 'Rating Criteria for Thermal Power Projects' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Thermal Power Projects here (New York Ratings Team)