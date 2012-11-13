Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded one and affirmed two tranches of CR Firenze Mutui Srl as follows: Class A2 (ISIN IT0003391452) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Class B (ISIN IT0003391478) upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN IT0003391486) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable The rating actions reflect the stable performance of the pool, as well as the deleveraging of the portfolio, which has led to a significant build-up in the credit support available to the rated tranches, particularly the class B notes (currently at 14%, compared with 11% a year ago). Loans in arrears by more than 10 days are classified as delinquent. As of the September 2012 collection period, the volume of delinquent loans had decreased to EUR2.3m (3.3% of the current pool balance) from EUR5.0m in the June 2012 (6.7% of the then current pool). Some of the decline has been driven by the roll-through of delinquent loans to default. The transaction documentation defines defaults as borrowers which are overdue by a period ranging from 7 to 18 months depending on the loan payment frequency, or where the relevant debtor has been classified as "in sofferenza" (non-performing) by the servicer. As of September 2012, period gross cumulative defaults stood at EUR0.3m, or 0.07% of the initial balance. The excess spread generated by the structure was insufficient to provision for period defaults, resulting in a reserve fund draw of EUR0.018m. To date, cumulative recoveries have been calculated as 73.3% of the total cumulative gross defaulted balance. Due to the high seasoning of the loans, Fitch expects recoveries to continue to flow through to the structure on the upcoming payment dates. In addition, given the low level of delinquent loans, defaults are expected to be limited in the near future. Fitch expects excess spread to be sufficient for provisioning purposes, leading to a replenishment of the reserve fund to its target level in the next 12-18 months. At the same time, credit enhancement for the class C notes remains susceptible to movements in the cash reserve. The agency believes that any future reserve fund draws are likely to remain limited in amount and are unlikely to have a significant impact on the level of credit support available to the notes.EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss CriteriaEMEA Criteria Addendum â€” Italy - Mortgage and Cashflow AssumptionsCounterparty Criteria for Structured Finance TransactionsCounterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum