(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our 'A- (sf)' ratings on Textainer Marine Containers
Ltd.'s series 2005-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1 notes, which are part of the same
master trust.
Feb 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A- (sf)'
ratings on Textainer Marine Containers Ltd.'s (Textainer's) series 2005-1,
2010-1, and 2011-1 notes (see list). Textainer is the owner of the intermodal
marine cargo containers that collateralize these transactions.
Due to an error, when we reviewed the series 2011-1 transaction, we did not
include the impact that this series could have had on the series 2005-1 and
2010-1 notes that were previously issued out of this master trust. In
addition, we incorrectly modeled the senior fee structure amount in our
analysis of these transactions. Despite these errors, the impact on the series
2005-1 notes would not have resulted in a rating change.
Following notification to Textainer of the error and its potential impact on
the outstanding ratings, the issuer committed to enter into a letter of credit
for the series 2005-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1 transactions. The affirmations
reflect i) the issuer's commitment to enter into a letter of credit, which
will be available at the end of the revolving period for the series 2010-1
notes, to mitigate the impact of the series 2011-1 notes on the other series
issued under the master trust, and ii) the correction of the error in modeling
the senior fee structure.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Textainer Marine Containers Ltd.
Series Rating
2005-1 A- (sf)
2010-1 A- (sf)
2011-1 A- (sf)
