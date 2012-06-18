(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 - Overview

-- In May 2011, SourceCORP and HOV Services merged to form SourceHOV, a U.S. provider of business process outsourcing solutions; the company has since achieved expected revenue and profitability growth, and we believe integration has been substantially completed.

-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from 'B'.

-- We are also raising the issue-level ratings on the company's first-lien senior secured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+' and second-lien senior secured debt to 'B-' from 'CCC+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SourceHOV will grow revenues in the low- to mid-single-digit range with consistent margins, generate positive free cash flow, and reduce leverage to the 5x area in 2013. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Dallas-based SourceHOV LLC to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's first-lien senior secured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The '2' recovery rating on the debt remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of default. In addition, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien senior secured debt to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The '6' recovery rating on the debt remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of default. The upgrade reflects the company's improved leverage profile due to revenue and EBITDA growth and realized cost synergies, as well as successful integration of HOV's operations. Rationale The ratings on SourceHOV reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile, derived from its fragmented and competitive operating environment, partially offset by a material base of recurring revenues, high switching costs, and a diverse customer base, and an "aggressive" financial risk profile, with pro forma leverage in the mid-5x area. We expect the company to deliver low- to mid-single-digit growth, with margins in the low-20% area, positive free cash flow, and modest de-leveraging over the next 12 months. SourceHOV provides business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions that enable its customers to automate complex, data-intensive workflow processes for health care, financial services, legal, and government customers. In addition, the company offers specialized services that include class action claims administration services, and professional economic research and litigation services. We view SourceHOV's business risk profile as weak, reflecting its niche position in the large, fragmented BPO market with larger, better funded competitors. However, the vast majority of the company's BPO solutions (which represent almost 70% of revenues) are contractual and recurring, with significant customer switching costs, providing some revenue stability and predictability. The company also has an efficient operating model, with two-thirds of its workforce in low-cost locations. For the 12 months ended March 2012, SourceHOV had revenues of $503 million and EBITDA margins of almost 20%. In 2011, revenue grew 4% pro forma for the merger, and we expect near-term revenue growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range as the company continues to penetrate the health care and government verticals. We expect consistent margins, with the potential for modest improvement to the low-20% area as a result of merger synergies. SourceHOV's aggressive financial profile reflects leverage of 5.5x as of March 2012, pro forma for debt repayment and synergies realized through the current quarter. Although cash flow has been negative over the past year because of integration expenses, we expect positive annual free cash flow over the next year. In addition, we expect SourceHOV to reduce leverage to the 5x area over the next 12-18 months through a combination of EBITDA growth and moderate debt repayments. While there is some flexibility in the rating for acquisitions funded from cash flow, it does not incorporate an expectation of debt-financed acquisitions. Liquidity SourceHOV has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include cash of about $10 million and $38 million of availability under its revolving credit facility as of March 2012 and expected positive free cash flow. We see moderate working capital and capital expenditure investments and mandatory debt amortization of about $30 million annually. Relevant aspects of SourceHOV's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

-- We see coverage of uses in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months.

-- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA.

-- We also expect the company to maintain adequate covenant headroom. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on SourceHOV, to be published on RatingsDirect shortly after this report. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that SourceHOV will sustain modest revenue growth with consistent EBITDA margins, generate positive annual free cash flow, and reduce leverage to the 5x area in 2013. An upgrade is unlikely given our view that the company's private-equity ownership structure precludes sustained de-leveraging. We could lower the rating if increased competition results in lower margins or the company pursues debt-financed acquisitions such that leverage increases to the 6x area on a sustained basis. In addition, we could lower the rating if completion of restructuring and integration actions does not result in positive annual free cash flow. Related Criteria And Research

-- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012

-- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012

-- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First Quarter, April 11, 2012

-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 29, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action

To From SourceHOV LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

To From SourceHOV LLC Senior Secured second-lien B- CCC+

Recovery Rating 6 6 Senior Secured first-lien BB- B+

Recovery Rating 2 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)