Overview
-- U.S. competitive local exchange carrier Broadview Networks Holdings
has $300 million of notes due Sept. 1, 2012.
-- We believe there is a high risk of either a payment default or a debt
restructuring, which we would likely consider a distressed exchange and thus
tantamount to a default.
-- We are lowering the ratings on Broadview, including our corporate
credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+' and our senior secured notes issue rating
to 'CC' from 'CCC'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the fact that we would lower the rating
if the company defaults on its obligations or enters into a financial
restructuring which we would view as a distressed exchange and thus tantamount
to a default.
Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
Broadview Networks Holdings Inc. We lowered our corporate credit rating on the
company two notches to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'. The outlook is negative.
We also lowered our rating on the company's $300 million senior secured notes
due Sept. 1, 2012 to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating remains unchanged at
'5', indicating our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal and
interest in the event of a payment default.
The downgrade reflects the risks associated with the company's near-term
maturity of $300 million of notes due Sept. 1, 2012. Given that the company's
cash, certificates of deposit, and investment securities collectively totaled
$25 million as of March 31, 2012, and our expectations for no more than modest
levels of free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the next year, we believe the
company does not have the financial capacity to repay this debt from its
existing cash sources. We therefore believe there is high risk of either a
payment default or a financial restructuring which we would consider a
distressed exchange.
Rationale
The ratings on Broadview primarily reflect its "weak" liquidity, given the
secured notes maturity. The company also faces competitive pressures in its
markets and the adverse impact of the still-sluggish U.S. economy on telecom
spending by many of its retail and wholesale customers, as well as its "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's considers Broadview's
business risk profile "vulnerable," and incorporates the competitive threats
from much larger, financially stronger incumbent telephone
companies--especially Verizon Communications Inc.--in Broadview's customer
footprint.
Although Broadview has provided tailored communications services and customer
care, we anticipate that there could be accelerated marketing to its customer
base by Verizon. In our view, this could pressure Broadview's prices and
profit margins.
Broadview has increasingly targeted larger business customers, rather than
lower margin, off-net smaller business users. As a result, its customer base
has declined over the past few years. Moreover, despite this move toward more
profitable business as well as corporate efficiency improvement gains in the
past few years, reported EBITDA margins have remained relatively flat, at
around the 17% to 18% area since 2010 on a rolling-12-month basis, and we
believe the company's FOCF may remain break-even to only modestly positive, at
best. Resultant leverage is expected to remain around the 5x area achieved for
the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, before adjustments for the liquidation
value of preferred stock, which brings our adjusted leverage ratio above 11x.
Liquidity
Liquidity is weak. The company has significant near-term refinancing risk,
since it has yet to address the repayment of $300 million of debt due Sept. 1,
2012. The company was modestly FOCF negative in 2011, and we do not expect it
to generate material FOCF in 2012. Cash, certificates of deposit, and
investment securities collectively totaled $25 million as of March 31, 2012,
and the company's $25 million revolving credit facility expires on Aug. 1,
2012, at which time outstanding borrowings under the revolver of $16 million
are due.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Broadview, to be
published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We would lower the rating if the company defaults on
its obligations or enters into a financial restructuring of the notes issue
which we would view as a distressed exchange and thus tantamount to a default.
We would then lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' and the issue rating
to 'D'. Upon completion of any distressed exchange, we would reassess the
rating, and potentially reassign corporate credit and issue-level ratings
based on the new terms and debt amounts outstanding. If the company instead
refinances the notes through a new issuance of debt and eliminates the threat
of near-term maturities, we could raise the rating but likely no higher than
'B-', given the competitive challenges facing the company.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Broadview Networks Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Negative/-- CCC+/Developing/--
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged
To From
Broadview Networks Holdings Inc.
Senior Secured CC CCC
Recovery Rating 5 5
