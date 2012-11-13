Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings assigns Freddie Mac an initial commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) special servicer rating of 'CSS2-'. The rating
reflects the ability of the multifamily division of Freddie Mac to work out
commercial mortgage loans, secured by apartment buildings with five or more
units, acquired by Freddie Mac from its network of seller/servicers. The rating
does not address the single family residential aspect of Freddie Mac's business.
Freddie Mac's commercial servicer special servicer rating reflects Fitch's
assessment of Freddie Mac's management team, asset management capabilities,
technology, financial strength, and knowledge of the multifamily lending
environment combined with the support of its seller/servicer network. Although
Freddie Mac does not currently perform special servicing functions for
securitized mortgages backed by newly originated loans, the asset management and
operations group has extensive multifamily workout experience across the United
States.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, Freddie Mac was special servicer for more than 8,800 loans
totaling $94.4 billion secured by multifamily properties that are held by
Freddie Mac. As of the same time, the asset management and operations group of
Freddie Mac was actively working out in excess of 100 loans and several real
estate owned (REO) assets totaling approximately $1.5 billion. The group also
successfully resolved more than $1.0 billion of loan defaults in 2011. The
loans, which were collateralized by properties throughout the U.S., were
resolved through modifications, foreclosure and liquidations, and forbearances
with an average loss of below that of typical Fitch rated CMBS special
servicers.
The servicer rating is based on the methodology described in Fitch's reports
'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria,' dated Feb. 18, 2011, and
'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' dated Aug. 16, 2010,
available on Fitch's web site 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and