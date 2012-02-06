(The following statement was released by the rating agency) The announcement by Vodafone on 6 February that it had terminated merger talks with Wind Hellas in Greece suggests operators will struggle to get regulatory approval for further consolidation in some European markets, potentially harming future growth and investment prospects. While Vodafone gave no reason for the decision, reports have indicated antitrust regulators opposed the deal. Regulators, both local and in Brussels, are focused on a populist agenda of mobile termination rate (MTR) and tariff reduction particularly at this constrained time in the economic cycle. One additional weapon in their armoury is to prevent further consolidation within markets to less than three or maybe four network owners. It is possible that three network operators and a number of service providers in a small mature country like Greece are too many. Headline revenues for Greek operators, already pressured by MTR cuts and roaming tariff ceilings, are also being hurt by intense competition, so that all operators are struggling to return positive growth. Mirror the Greek situation across a number of other European countries and the operational case for consolidation within markets is clear. Network owners need revenue and cash flow growth to encourage new network investment, particularly in improving mobile data speed. As Fitch has pointed out previously, this investment will be delayed as long as European mobile revenue growth stagnates. The Greek decision implies that the European mobile network landscape is likely to continue with its patchwork quilt of three to four network owners per country with no opportunities for any operator to significantly build market share. The resultant decline in revenue growth prospects is negative for ratings across the sector and will hamper progress on 4G investment as Europe falls further behind the US and Asia on mobile data speeds. Contact: Michael Dunning Managing Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1178 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Richard Petit Associate Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1385 The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (New York Ratings Team)