(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has maintained Togo-domiciled Ecobank Transnational Inc.
(ETI)'s 'B-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'B' Short- term IDR
and 'b-' Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The RWN reflects Fitch's view that there are still uncertainties about ETI's
capitalisation and asset quality after the acquisition in November 2011 of
Nigeria's Oceanic Bank International Plc (Oceanic).
Oceanic was one of the banks in Nigeria that had to be supported in 2009 by the
central bank of Nigeria (CBN). Although significant efforts have been made since
2009 by the CBN and subsequently ETI to improve the bank's risk profile, there
are still uncertainties about Oceanic's asset quality and capitalisation that
have to be addressed by ETI. Nigeria is already ETI's largest market (27% of
ETI's total assets at end-Q311) and with Oceanic it may account for an estimated
44% of the group's total assets.
The RWN is pending the completion of all transactions related to Oceanic's
acquisition announced in September 2011, the availability of robust information
on the merged Ecobank Nigeria and Oceanic entity and ETI's 2011 consolidated
audited financial statements.
ETI is the holding company of Ecobank, one of the largest pan-African banking
groups with operations in 32 countries.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: 'B-', maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'B', maintained on RWN
Viability Rating: 'b-', maintained on RWN
Support Rating: 5, Unaffected
Support Rating Floor: NF, Unaffected
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Keranka Dimitrova
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1223
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Philippe Lamaud
Associated Director
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 16
August 2011, 'Bank Holding Companies' dated 16 August 2011 are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
(New York Ratings Team)