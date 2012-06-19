(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 19 - After a long delay, the Federal Reserve Board announced final
Basel 2.5 and draft Basel III capital rules for financial institutions on June
7, said an article published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "For
U.S. Banks, It's Finally Time For The Full Basel Rules."
We believe that large, complex banks mostly anticipated the new trading risk
regulation and proposed capital rules, given capital planning requirements
under DFA. However, some of the specific details, including the broader scope
of application, might have surprised smaller and regional banks, but we view
them favorably.
"We don't expect the Fed's final Basel 2.5 rules to have a broad impact on
U.S. bank ratings because the risk-adjusted capital framework we use to assess
banks' capital and earnings applies much higher charges to banks' trading
positions than the Basel 2.5 accord required," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Rodrigo Quintanilla. "However, although transparency will improve,
more complete disclosures based on Basel 2.5 measures may lead us to revise
our capital and earnings assessments for banks, which could result in
downgrades in some isolated cases."
"Similarly, given our use of the RAC framework, we don't expect to take any
rating actions as the U.S. inches closer to the implementation of Basel III
capital rules," said Mr. Quintanilla. Because the rules are subject to
national discretion, which limits global comparability, in our view, we apply
our RAC framework to better capture risks in a globally consistent manner.
Still, meeting or exceeding minimum regulatory capital requirements is
essential for a financial institution to operate as a going concern in the
normal course of business.
