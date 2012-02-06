(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB-(sf)' rating to the Series 2012-I notes issued by Embarcadero Re Ltd. The notes cover losses from U.S. earthquakes on an annual aggregate basis during a three-year risk period in the state of California.

Our views of the transaction's credit risk reflect the counterparty credit ratings on all of the parties involved that can affect the timely payment of interest and the ultimate payment of principal on the notes. Our rating on the notes takes into account the implied rating on the catastrophe risk ('BB-') and the rating on the assets in the collateral account ('AAAm'). The rating reflects the lower of these two ratings, which is currently the implied rating on the catastrophe risk. We do not currently rate the California Earthquake Authority (CEA). At closing, the CEA will deposit two quarterly premiums into the premium deposit account, and thereafter, no later than five days prior to the first day of each subsequent accrual period, will deposit the upcoming quarterly premium payment into the premium deposit account.

Embarcadero Re was formed in 2011 as a Bermuda exempted company licensed as a special-purpose reinsurer. The CEA will cede the subject business to Embarcadero Re. RATINGS LIST New Ratings Embarcadero Re Ltd. Series 2012-I notes BB-(sf) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)