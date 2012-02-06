MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 20
DUBAI, Feb 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB-(sf)' rating to the Series 2012-I notes issued by Embarcadero Re Ltd. The notes cover losses from U.S. earthquakes on an annual aggregate basis during a three-year risk period in the state of California.
Our views of the transaction's credit risk reflect the counterparty credit ratings on all of the parties involved that can affect the timely payment of interest and the ultimate payment of principal on the notes. Our rating on the notes takes into account the implied rating on the catastrophe risk ('BB-') and the rating on the assets in the collateral account ('AAAm'). The rating reflects the lower of these two ratings, which is currently the implied rating on the catastrophe risk. We do not currently rate the California Earthquake Authority (CEA). At closing, the CEA will deposit two quarterly premiums into the premium deposit account, and thereafter, no later than five days prior to the first day of each subsequent accrual period, will deposit the upcoming quarterly premium payment into the premium deposit account.
Embarcadero Re was formed in 2011 as a Bermuda exempted company licensed as a special-purpose reinsurer. The CEA will cede the subject business to Embarcadero Re. RATINGS LIST New Ratings Embarcadero Re Ltd. Series 2012-I notes BB-(sf) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
DUBAI, Feb 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) proposed Singapore dollar-denominated Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes an expected rating of 'A+(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under the bank's SGD15bn Euro medium-term note programme. The final rating on the securities is subjected to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already rece
BEIJING China's environment ministry has named and shamed several cities in the north of the country for not doing enough to cope with smog, state news agency Xinhua reported.