(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.'s (BSB) upcoming issue of senior unsecured notes with a maturity of up to five years a rating of 'BBB+(exp)'. The notes will be issued through BSB's Grand Cayman Branch and the amount of the notes and the interest rate will be set at the time of the issuance. Principal will mature in February 2017, and interest payments will be made semi-annually.

The notes are part of a USD10 billion global medium-term note program of which USD3.5 billion is currently outstanding. The net proceeds will be used by BSB for general banking purposes. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The expected rating assigned to BSB's new issuance corresponds to the bank's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and ranks equal with other senior unsecured debt.

BSB's long-term local currency IDR of 'A-' and Stable Outlook, and its long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BBB+' are above the IDRs of Brazil, while the foreign currency IDRs are constrained by the country ceiling. BSB's IDRs and Stable Outlook are driven by the support Fitch expects BSB would receive from its parent, Spain's Banco Santander (SAN; long-term IDR rated 'AA-'; Rating Watch Negative by Fitch) due to the strategic importance of this subsidiary within SAN's global operations. The Rating Watch Negative on SAN's IDR reflect similar concerns to those driving the Rating Watch Negative on the Spanish sovereign rating, namely the profoundly adverse effect the eurozone crisis is having on economic and financial stability. Also the Rating Watch Negative reflects Fitch's opinion that pressure on Spanish banks' earnings, funding, liquidity, asset quality and capitalisation is likely to increase further in the increasingly difficult operating environment and strained financial markets.

SAN controls approximately 81.4% of BSB, the third largest private retail bank in Brazil. The bank has grown its local franchise and holds a solid position in retail and wholesale market niches, providing a broad and diversified asset base and revenue stream, backed by the deposit base and distribution capacity of one of Brazil's leading branch networks. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)