(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Fairhold Securitisation Limited's class A and class B notes and revised the Outlooks to Stable from Negative, as follows: GBP413.7m class A due October 2017 (XS0298926360) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative GBP29.8m class B due October 2017 (XS0298927509) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative The transaction is a single-borrower securitisation of freehold cash flows derived from a portfolio of sheltered housing located in the UK and encumbered by long leasehold interests. The downgrade of both tranches is based on Fitch's opinion that the debt quantum and the resulting illiquidity of the collateral, combined with the lack of an independent servicer to drive possible work-out strategies, heightens the balloon risk the transaction faces. The transaction's performance has been broadly stable over the past year. Ground rent and wardens' apartment rentals, which comprise the bulk of income receipts, have been in line with expectations. Mark-to-market (MtM) costs rising from the long-dated interest and inflation swaps have risen significantly over the last year to stand at GBP240.2m, as at February 2012. However, Fitch regards these to be largely immaterial, in a loan to value (LTV) sense, given the drivers of high MtM costs, i.e. low interest rates and high inflation, lead to a corresponding, although not exact, rise in the collateral's market value. The portfolio has recently been re-valued by valuer Oliver Wyman at GBP780.8m, by effectively discounting the future income streams of the portfolio at a risk-free rate. The resulting reported LTV ratio, including MtM break costs in the debt quantum, stands therefore at 87.6%. The debt size, the high leverage and reliance on reserve funds to meet interest payments, indicates that if the transaction was to refinance at the extended loan maturity in 2015 some structural enhancements would have to be brought about. Although the source of income is extremely strong and the portfolio may be of interest to long-term investors, it is Fitch's opinion that the portfolio would be valued at a premium above the risk-free rate, and therefore the agency projects an LTV ratio closer to the 100% mark. This balloon risk is amplified by the uncertainty over an eventual work-out process: upon the loan's extended maturity in 2015, the absence of an appointed third-party servicer exposes the deal to higher operational risk if compared to a standard CMBS transaction. Fitch does not expect a change in the performance of this transaction and therefore has revised the Outlooks to stable. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 04 April 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)